WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #7

Soldiers!

We have just deployed another update - Hotfix #7

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

Another week - another progress. We are going forward with the new content and balancing the game.

TUTORIAL - - -

We have a hope this brand new tutorial will show in a smooth way all the mechanics, equipment instructions and weapons configuration.

Graphical aspects might have a better understanding enhancement for the players.

For some of you it was sometimes quite awkward to catch how some mechanics work in the Bunker and yet more time was spent to better understanding gameplay basics.

Now we present the final version of world war graphical guidance.



Content which will be planned in the coming months:

audio improvements;

improvement soldiers AI;

improvement enemy AI;

bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);

features to be announced soon...;

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE

- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team