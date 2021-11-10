 Skip to content

Eleven Prophecies update for 10 November 2021

Swatting the Pests!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some thought and consideration, it's time to 'ground' our flying enemy attacks. One of the more frustrating challenging parts of attacks is when flying bad guys start plowing through your defenses, leaving a wake of destruction. Now, unless it's a critical structure, flying baddies won't do any damage to your turrets.

Additionally, some tweaks have been made to how turrets look and behave. The aiming reticle has been removed; it was covering up that gorgeous attack animation. The same graphic is now used to indicate where a turret will land, allowing you to better plan your base defense.

Finally, a bug or two was fixed around asset management. Please enjoy!

