Public Beta Version 20211110

English

#########Content#################

Detective Lim shall now provide a more detailed explanation of his mini-game if you ask him what to do.

The katanas bought from Dragon's Treasure are now partially procedurally generated and can have prefixes.

If any of the group members is bleeding, they will be detected by the vampiric researchers much easier.

The thirsty will also drive the vampiric researchers to rush to the group much faster in this case.

A dead Foundation agent can be found in Site Demeter with a document that has the information about this new mechanism change and more details about the containment breach.

#########System#####################

Right after a crash report is generated, the game will now also try to open the folder that contains the report in windows explorer so that the crash report shall be easier to find.

It's usually the game's root folder unless this system somehow gets bugged as well. >>

In theory, it shall be able to handle a path that contains non-English characters.

Added script block to dynamically change enemy detection range and chasing speed/frequency.

########DEBUG###################

Fixed a localization error in a document. (Thanks to 渺羽's bug report)

简体中文

#########Content#################

当被问起要如何操作时，林警官现在会更详细地描述他的小游戏的操作方式。

龍之宝库中购买的武士刀现在是部分过程生成的，并且可能带有前缀。

如果任何队伍中有人出血，嗜血的研究员会更容易发现你的小队。

同时他们对鲜血的渴望将会趋势他们更快地冲向你的队伍。

在德米特增加了一个基金会特工的尸体，包含了一份文档，文档中记录了这个机制变化，以及更多的关于这场收容突破的信息。

#########System#####################

当一份程序崩溃报告产生时，现在游戏会同时在windows档案管理器中打开包含那份报告的文件夹，从而使之更容易被找到。

一般来说会是游戏本身的根目录，除非这个功能本身出BUG了。>>

理论上它应该可以处理包含非英语字符的文件夹路径。

加入了可以插入的代码段动态调整敌人的探测范围和追踪距离/频率。

########DEBUG###################

修复了一篇文档中中一处本地化错误。（感谢渺羽提供的Bug报告）