Hotfix 1.0.2.0



Hi Residents of Alithea!

We have been hard at work fixing the things that pop up with the servers. This also means that you will not see many of the fixes that we have added. The aim for this is to provide a more stable experience.

A major thing that slipped through the cracks here is that we should have fixed the issue with Asian controller region settings swapping X & O on a gamepad.

This might not be read as a exciting update, BUT very soon we will show off what we have on the way for all of you, which we thing is quite coooool ;)

- Invisible Walls





Added a function to preview customization through a button press or hover.

Added a series of server side optimization.

Reduced the amount of calls that the customization calls on the back-end servers.

Added implementation to alleviate the servers not dequeuing properly.

Fixed the amount of spam certain particle systems could induce on the server logs.

Fixed some issues with the keybindings

Fix the colors assigned to the players being shuffled when someone leaves in the pre lobby

Fixed a memory leak found within the customization system.

Fixed the ingame friends list system not portraying all your friends correctly.

Fixed an issue with the “snowman” hat causing the player body to be masked away on masculine.

Fixed an issue with the New Years Eve - white tuxedo shoes not having the appropriate icon.

Fixed the “magic” particle effect not properly being visible when unlocked.

Fixed the look sensity correctly applying.

Fixed the keybindings when you are a spectator.

Fixed Asian control settings swapping and not correctly setting their bindings on the quit to menu buttons.

Thanks so much for reading!

