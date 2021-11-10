Controller Support BETA 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7690203 · Last edited 10 November 2021 – 15:46:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This update fixes a bunch of problems related to controller input.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 2:

added ability to adjust axis deadzone in the 'Gamepad' tab of the options menu

fixed "TRIGGERLEFT" and "TRIGGERRIGHT" showing up in the keyboard+mouse key bindings list when using the controller in the options menu

fixed the mouse showing in places when it shouldn't, while using a controller

fixed weapon/armor selection description boxes not disappearing when switching from a controller to keyboard+mouse

fixed a couple of UI-related problems with controllers

fixed axis deadzone not working properly

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!