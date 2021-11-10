 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 10 November 2021

Controller Support BETA 2

Build 7690203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This update fixes a bunch of problems related to controller input.

Version 1.2.0 BETA 2:

  • added ability to adjust axis deadzone in the 'Gamepad' tab of the options menu
  • fixed "TRIGGERLEFT" and "TRIGGERRIGHT" showing up in the keyboard+mouse key bindings list when using the controller in the options menu
  • fixed the mouse showing in places when it shouldn't, while using a controller
  • fixed weapon/armor selection description boxes not disappearing when switching from a controller to keyboard+mouse
  • fixed a couple of UI-related problems with controllers
  • fixed axis deadzone not working properly

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

