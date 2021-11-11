1.8 Update / November Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- added mod.io integration for sharing mods, blueprints, savegames and scenarios with players outside of Steam Workshop
- fixed a case where track height makers would not show up
- fixed guests being positioned wrong when entering/exiting Ferris Wheel
- fixed scrolling with the mouse wheel on the ride settings tab could sometimes get stuck
- fixed not being able to zoom while hovering over a shop/ride info pip
- should fix a problem where some Windows 10 users can't connect to multiplayer sessions due to SSL error
October 2021 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2628804582
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2634564815
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2627049611
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2634976606
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2628058948
November 2021 Build Challenge
For November 2021 the new Build Challenge is to build a Gentle Monorail Ride!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update