1.8 Update / November Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 7690192 · Last edited 11 November 2021 – 08:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

added mod.io integration for sharing mods, blueprints, savegames and scenarios with players outside of Steam Workshop

fixed a case where track height makers would not show up

fixed guests being positioned wrong when entering/exiting Ferris Wheel

fixed scrolling with the mouse wheel on the ride settings tab could sometimes get stuck

fixed not being able to zoom while hovering over a shop/ride info pip

should fix a problem where some Windows 10 users can't connect to multiplayer sessions due to SSL error

October 2021 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2628804582

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2634564815

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2627049611

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2634976606

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2628058948

November 2021 Build Challenge

For November 2021 the new Build Challenge is to build a Gentle Monorail Ride!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.