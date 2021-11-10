 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles update for 10 November 2021

Rob the BOB Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7690125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You really, really want to play our multiplayer **[i]Roman Bath Dungeon**[/i], and fight giant chickens, pigs or badgers on our Viking map, but you don't want to play with other players?

We've got your back!

Introducing Rob the BOB.

For a small fee of blue pip, the single player Rob (located in a vending machine, near each multiplayer challenges on the maps) will help you trigger the multiplayer bosses as well as help you through the very cool Roman Bath Dungeon.

Treat him well, and Rob will always be there for you :)

Changed files in this update

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles Depot Depot 1227651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.