Rob the BOB Update

You really, really want to play our multiplayer **[i]Roman Bath Dungeon**[/i], and fight giant chickens, pigs or badgers on our Viking map, but you don't want to play with other players?

We've got your back!

Introducing Rob the BOB.

For a small fee of blue pip, the single player Rob (located in a vending machine, near each multiplayer challenges on the maps) will help you trigger the multiplayer bosses as well as help you through the very cool Roman Bath Dungeon.

Treat him well, and Rob will always be there for you :)