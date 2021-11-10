Lucky 13 Free DLC & Kostritza map

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're posting this DevBlog one day in advance since tomorrow is a public holiday (end of WW1) in France.

So, in last week’s post, we promised two free new Reinforcement Packs, one being the new Kostritza map. Now, you must be mighty curious about what’s in the other Reinforcement Pack, number 13, bringing two divisions for free!

Aptly named, with the Lucky 13 DLC we present to you two Nemesis DLC runner-ups: the varied Axis Panzerdivision Tatra and the rapid Allied Task Force Butler.

Let’s find out more.

**

Lucky 13 Details



Yes, the Panzerdivision Tatra and the Task Force Butler were both runner-ups in two separate Nemesis DLC offerings. The Axis Panzerdivision Tatra was featured in Nemesis: Slovak Uprising in Nemesis #4 (won by Nemesis: Raid on Drvar), while Task Force Butler was part of Nemesis: Battle of Montélimar in Nemesis #2 (won by Nemesis: Battle of Rimini[b/]).

They didn’t make the cut then, but as hinted at before, we found them interesting enough that we wanted to include them in our game. So, what do the two divisions offer, and (equally important) which new units will you encounter in the [b]Lucky 13 DLC**?

**

Panzerdivision Tatra



Formed as a hurried response to the Slovak Uprising in late August 1944, Panzerdivision Tatra was close to a Panzergrenadier-Division in size and firepower. A large variety of different training, reserve, and militia units were brought together under the command of the 178. Panzerdivision’s (yet another training formation). If you want to read more of Panzerdivision Tatra’s**, check out its historical background here.

Nemesis: Slovak Uprising is the second DLC choice revealed

In the Lucky 13 DLC, Panzerdivision Tatra is a well-rounded battlegroup, with a large variety of infantry, as well as a powerful Luftwaffe providing air cover. While only a handful of regular Grenadier and Panzergrenadier are available, more numerous trainee PzGrenadier (MG-26) and Landeschutzen, early Volksturm and even some veteran SS-Sturmgrenadier can be deployed. The formation also features quite a few tanks, but in limited numbers, such as the Panzer 38(t), StuG variants, Panzer III variants, Panzer IV H, Marder III and Hetzers, and even a handful of Tiger Es. Its tank, support, and anti-tank units are pretty decent but few in numbers, and Panzerdivision Tatra lacks potent anti-aircraft forces.

New Units

Panzer 38(t) - light tank.

- light tank. Volksturm - large and badly armed squads (but with plenty of Panzerfausts).

- large and badly armed squads (but with plenty of Panzerfausts). SS-Sturmgrenadier - squad featuring 8x MP-44 and 2x MG-42.

- squad featuring 8x MP-44 and 2x MG-42. PaK 37(t) 47mm - AT gun. This unit was featured previously in Steel Division: Normandy 44.

**

Task Force Butler



Task Force Butler was created after the initial landings of Operation Dragoon in southern France, August 1944. Built around the 117th Armored Cavalry Squadron, this formation aimed to advance rapidly north and pursue the retreating Wehrmacht. It didn’t have enough forces to hold captured territory for long, but speed was deemed more important than boots on the ground. If you want to read more of Task Force Butler**, check out its historical background here.

Nemesis: Battle of Montélimar Unveiled

As a division, Task Force Butler has excellent recon units, and a powerful air force on standby, but lacks the number of infantry and armor for a prolonged fight. Veteran Steel Division: Normandy 44 players might remember the DBSAS squads, but this battlegroup will count on French FFI Résistance reinforcements and OSS special forces from Phase B onwards.

New Units

Cavalry Scouts - heavy recon squads equipped with a bazooka.

- heavy recon squads equipped with a bazooka. M3A1 Cavalry - recon half-track for Cavalry Scouts.

- recon half-track for Cavalry Scouts. M8 Cavalry Greyhound - as a direct combat “tank”.

- as a direct combat “tank”. OSS - large elite US Special Force squads dropped behind enemy lines. They formed up with Task Force Butler along the way. Like the FFI, they’ll be available from Phase B onward.

- large elite US Special Force squads dropped behind enemy lines. They formed up with along the way. Like the FFI, they’ll be available from Phase B onward. FFI Ralliés - squads made up from “German” deserters (mostly Osttruppen) who joined the Résistance bringing their own weapons. This unit was featured previously in Steel Division: Normandy 44 .

- squads made up from “German” deserters (mostly Osttruppen) who joined the Résistance bringing their own weapons. This unit was featured previously in . FFI MG-34 - This unit was featured previously in Steel Division: Normandy 44 .

- This unit was featured previously in . FFI 2-in. Mortar - This unit was featured previously in Steel Division: Normandy 44 .

- This unit was featured previously in . FFI Saboteurs - recon-engineer squad with explosives. This unit was featured previously in Steel Division: Normandy 44.

The airborne Commandos d’Afrique and several Free French Air Force planes from Nemesis: Storming Toulon will also be made available.

**

The new Kostritza map



After various rounds of testing and feedback, we tweaked the objective placement and some other details in the new Kostritza map. As part of Reinforcement Pack 12, this map will be made available for free to all Steel Division 2** owners.

Here is the final version, currently being tested:

**

Why does 3D modelling take so long?



We wanted to explain one reason why the last batch of 3D modeling for Steel Division 2 took a bit longer. For workflow efficiency, we have worked on both Nemesis: Raid on Drvar and the next expansion Tribute to the Liberation of Italy at the same time. Both installments feature a lot of Italian equipment, including German, RSI, Croatian (and even Yugoslav) variants. We rolled everything into one, which also means that the delay between both expansions should be pretty short compared to other Steel Division 2** DLCs.

This is the Semovente 47/32 family picture, with both German, RSI & ... Croatian (Drvar) variants.



**

Until next time

**

That's it for this week. Let us know what you think.

