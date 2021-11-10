Patch 41: Space Truckin'

The patch blitz continues! We had some tricky untangling to do with save/load which slowed down what we hoped would be a daily cadence of patches, but it should make save/load significantly more robust and we hope to have another patch or two before the week is out.

Keeping the facility tree on the right side of the HUD open by default since it’s quite useful.

Fixed an issue with the camera dipping down and clipping through the ground if the player had selected a facility that gets destroyed

Fixed an issue with spamming right click to undock a train would cause the train to re-start the undocking process, thus never undocking

Fixed an issue with Artillery Stations not revealing FoW after their projectiles land. This also made use go through and make changes to the amount of FoW revealed by most abilities, this has been increased in most cases

Fixed an issue where level 2, 3 and 4 Recon Orb’s circular timers were static and not counting down.

Fixed an issue with the Restart button working more like a “load most recent save” button

Fixed an issue with hitting the Escape key instead of the “Close” button in M3 would result in the player not getting resources and thus not being able to progress

Disabled Drone Mining for Missions 1, 2 and 3 as that could cause issues with mission flow