Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Patch (v.0.1.6) has been released

Commanders,
Today we’re releasing another small patch with some requested tweaks, quality-of-life (UI and explanations) improvements, and more.
We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!
Additions
- Better Tutorial explanations and tutorial videos.
- UI information on requirements to unlock locked buildings.
- We have added new female models for colonists
Tweaks
- Reproduction of colonists now also takes available living space into account.
- Smaller localization fixes.
Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.
Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?
Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help us, shaping the future of Sphere - Flying Cities even more!
And, as always, thank you for flying with us!
Your Teams of
Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment
