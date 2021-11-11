 Skip to content

Sphere: Flying Cities update for 11 November 2021

Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Patch (v.0.1.6) has been released

Commanders,

Today we’re releasing another small patch with some requested tweaks, quality-of-life (UI and explanations) improvements, and more.

We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!

Additions
  • Better Tutorial explanations and tutorial videos.
  • UI information on requirements to unlock locked buildings.
  • We have added new female models for colonists
Tweaks
  • Reproduction of colonists now also takes available living space into account.
  • Smaller localization fixes.

Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.

Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?

Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help us, shaping the future of Sphere - Flying Cities even more!

And, as always, thank you for flying with us!

Your Teams of

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment

