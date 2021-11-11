Sphere - Flying Cities Early Access: Patch (v.0.1.6) has been released

Commanders,

Today we’re releasing another small patch with some requested tweaks, quality-of-life (UI and explanations) improvements, and more.

We’re currently working hard on our first big-content update, so please stay tuned for more big and small updates soon!

Additions

Better Tutorial explanations and tutorial videos.

UI information on requirements to unlock locked buildings.

We have added new female models for colonists

Tweaks

Reproduction of colonists now also takes available living space into account.

Smaller localization fixes.

Please keep the feedback coming and help us improving our Sphere - Flying Cities even more.

Have a suggestion and/or want to see what other players are suggesting?

Please visit our Community-Suggestion-Board: https://sphere-flying-cities.nolt.io/ to help us, shaping the future of Sphere - Flying Cities even more!

And, as always, thank you for flying with us!

Your Teams of

Hexagon Sphere Games & Assemble Entertainment