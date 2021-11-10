 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

X: Beyond the Frontier update for 10 November 2021

Compatibility update published

Share · View all patches · Build 7689511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We know how passionately you play our games and how many of you enjoy revisiting the beginnings of the X series every now and then. To keep it that way, we have just released small patches for X: Beyond the Frontier (1999) and X-Tension (2000), which now ensure the functionality of both games on Windows 10 and 11.

We wish you lots of fun with X: Beyond the Frontier and X-Tension! Feel free to check out our Steam developer page to discover more games in the X series if you do not already know them.

Changed files in this update

X: Beyond the Frontier Main Depot 2841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.