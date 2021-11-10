Weekly Update 295: Look at your feet!

Greetings, Warriors!

First, let us warmly welcome all the newcomers who joined our Community this week on the occasion of the Free Trial Event. We’re glad to see so many new players on the servers and we believe you’re having a good time in the game, and you’ll stay with us longer.

This week, we are introducing significant changes and improvements related to terrain in the game. Our level designers did an outstanding job, checking every part of the game world and fixing angles of the slopes and terrain unevenness, to ensure better controller handling and traveling across the Stoneholm without unnecessary stutters and slows. But there are more reasons to look under your feet now: The angled terrain is now properly “painted”, to show if the terrain can be accessed, and we added puddles to the game, to improve its visuals.

Thanks to our players' feedback we took a second look at playing outside the Main Server and prepared some changes on that matter, to help smaller servers to grow.

Tomorrow, in Poland, we will celebrate national Independence Day and other important memories of historical moments, so we are sending you the best for Veterans Day, Armistice Day, and Remembrance Day. On those occasions, in the game Supporter Shop, you will be able to find the Wings of Glory and Rotmaster’s cosmetic skin set and saber at discount. Promotion will be available just for a few days so do not miss the occasion and get yourself a nice skin to complete your collection!

As always, we are also delivering some Quality of Life improvements and fixes, so check the details below and see you in the game!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Siegbert, Neqster, gawi200, and Arketipicos – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.10 Beta

Terrain improvements

Movement in the game is crucial, so we looked at your feedback and reports related to it. We have found some things that could be improved, to make your travels pleasant and smooth. Our level designers took some time to fix the terrain unevenness and reduce the slopes of terrain across the game. Hundreds of those small fixes will greatly help to reduce any unnecessary slows and stutters that could be experienced during traveling the world.

We improved the visual aspects of the terrains, to better show their accessibility. From now on it will be easier to find out if the terrain slope will allow movement on it, or not. There were situations where the terrain texture was suggesting players can move on it, but angle of the terrain was not allowing it. We have found and fixed all such inconsistencies.

Additionally, we are adding a puddle system to the game. Those are now not conjugated with the weather jet, but have some other nice features, like turning to the ice if they are placed on the snowy terrain.

Changes in server accessibility.

Thanks to our players' feedback we took a second look at playing outside the Main Server. From now on, if any server gets underpopulated (Aquilla case at this moment) players from other servers will be able to join that server with fewer penalties. That means, things which will be unlocked are: buffs for underdog nation, buff for having locations, enabled players looting, enabled gaining nation points, enabled deadly harvest buff and CP reward, enabled gathering CP's for events and VoD and overall joining those which were prohibited for players outside the main server, allowed robbing the Guild Castle workers storage. Also, we extended the number of players before servers will trigger "weakness debuff" if any nation will get too many players as on small servers those numbers can change too easily. We do hope that change will give more reason to join potential small servers and help them grow - while still not allowing players to use them as risk-free resource farms.

Quality of Life Improvements:

– Temperature drop in player-build workshops (bloomeries, campfires, furnaces), takes longer. For example, a workshop on heat level 6 will keep the temperature for more than 19 minutes, instead of almost 7.

– Added dedicated animation for spear throw.

– Added a second animation for shooting a bow, which has a 20% chance to be played.

– Throwing weapons by players now has a better impact on AI opponents' behavior: they will be more aggressive, and will not always try to block the throw without a shield.

– Moa won't bypass the player block if he is blocking with a weapon, with the exception of Moa Old Beast.

– Reworked the Escape Manu panel.

– Added icon next to dynamic events goals on HUD.

– Added clickable key binds icons on side panel HUD (quest log and Character Development)

– Added sorting tracked and hidden quests on side panel HUD

– Replaced Farms, Mines, and Lumber Mills map icons and colors

– All map icons will be now shown on top of the locations links visualization.

– Added dynamic margin while changing Character Development tree view scale.

– Safe zones on Catacombs spawns are bigger, and nation related now.

– Removed the Halloween event content. Spookbert will remain as Volcano event boss, and you can still trade your candies for rewards for one more week.

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue causing shields to not receive damage reduced with the distance from throwing weapons.

– Fixed an issue causing Protector's ability to not reduce damage from throwing weapons.

– Fixed an issue causing throwing weapons to hit the horse's head when throwing while mounted.

– Fixed an issue causing one-handed and bows branches in character development weapon tree could not be progressed.

– Multiple fixes of holes in the terrains and flying models.

– Fixed an issue causing it to be possible to place a tent at the Volcano event, and not possible to do that in its old position.

– Fixed an issue causing arrows models to be overscaled under specific circumstances.

– Fixed an issue causing unlocking smelting tree was required to use fishing baits.

– Fixed an issue causing surplus experience was not working properly in the Smelting and Roasting character development tree.

– Fixed an issue causing some icons in the character development Archeology tree could overlap with text on the node panel.

– Fixed an issue causing wrong UI positioning after clicking the Reset UI button in not native resolution windows, for example, 4K window on Full HD resolution.