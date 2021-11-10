Update 1.0.4

Why hello there. SDSXL+ 1.0.4 has just dropped into your Steam tray. New features include:

Text to Speech option added.

It sounds much as you'd expect, depending on which TTS languages you have installed on Windows, but the game can now read out the dialogue for you. It makes the odd curious goof, but it tries its very best.

Save/Load game functionality added.

Access this from the options menu in-game. There's a strange bug which I think may be more the doing of AGK than me where it deletes stored images if used from the main menu, so that's a no-go at the moment. Due to this it's pretty basic while I bugfix it, but it appears to work otherwise. Now you can save at any point where the game is waiting for you to click the mouse after a line of dialogue so you can go back and make different choices without having to go through the entire story.

Steam achievements added.

There are now six Steam achievements you can win. One of them is a big ol' secret!

Trading cards etc. enabled.

The game should now drop you badges, trading cards and stuff like that. There are seven cards in all.

Right mouse button on options screen enabled.

For things like music volume, etc. you can now click with the right mouse button to turn things down as well as turn them up with the left button. It's the little things, right?

nb: As there are quite a few more options on the options screen, your previously saved options will have been reset. Sorry about that! NSFW images are now censored by default, so switch that off if you want to see nasty things.

Cheers, fin-fanciers. With this build I'm getting confident I can soon get started on the next shark tale. If you discover any bugs or whatnot, please flag them up in the game's Steam forums, mail me directly at mail@catsmeat.com or bug me on twitter (@catfood_mcphee).

Bye!

Catfood