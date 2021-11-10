 Skip to content

Chicken Invaders 5 update for 10 November 2021

November 2021 update

Windows: This update fixes certain translations and other minor cosmetic issues.

Mac: This update ensures compatibility with macOS 12 Monterey, and also fixes a sound issue (namely, no sound at all) under certain circumstances.

Linux: As a reminder, we have recently discontinued all Linux games due to insufficient market interest and increasing maintenance costs. The recommended way to play this game now is through Steam's Proton: right-click on the game in your Library, select "Properties", then "Compatibility", and force one of the Proton versions there.

Changed files in this update

