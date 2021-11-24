Substance 3D Painter 2022 is now available!

The new Substance 3D Painter is here! This release is the first update for the year 2022, and will be followed by many others, bringing new features, improvements and content to your favorite 3D painting app.

We're starting this new year with full color management support, a long standing request from the VFX and film industry. Other features worth mentioning are the ability to undock the viewport on a second screen, new grunge maps, materials and tools, as well as improvements to the amazing new Warp projection we added in the previous release.

Get all the details on this new release in our dedicated article on the Substance 3D Magazine!

We also have a new tutorial going over the recent 3D Warp feature!

Note: This release is also the last feature update available to owners of the 2021 version.

This year, this new Painter not only comes with a new Designer release but we're also bringing Sampler (ex-Alchemist) and Stager to Steam, don't miss out on those during their introductory sale!

Here are the full release notes:

Added

[Color Management] Support to Color Management OpenColorIO version 2

[Color Management] Add color management settings to project settings

[Color Management] Warning window about Color Management configuration changes when opening a project

[Color Management] Display an error message if an invalid OCIO config file is selected

[Color Management] Allow to override configuration with OCIO environment variable

[Color Management] Multiple OCIO configurations integrated by default with the application

[Color Management] Extract color space name from imported bitmap filename

[Color Management] Allow to override the color space with one color space from the configuration in Properties window

[Color Management] Add color management options in Texture Set Settings

[Color Management][Viewport] Allow to color manage 2D and 3D views separately

[Color Management] Load and convert environment map to the working color space

[Color Management] Adjust color picker and editor with current color space

[Color Management] Allow to select the display transform color space in the viewport with a new dropdown menu

[Color Management] Apply display transform with Iray rendering results

[Color Management] Export textures with different color spaces

[Color Management][Python] Apply color management settings from Environment variable (OCIO) to new projects

[Viewport] Allow to undock the 2D or 3D viewport

[Auto Unwrap] New option to avoid elongated islands

[Scripting Python] Call JavaScript functions from Python API

[New Project Window] Make the imported maps section collapsible

[Projection][Warp] Allow to hide normals as an option in the Warp settings

[Content] 11 new grunge maps

[Content] 8 new tool presets (zipper, tightening cord, glitter)

[Content] 8 new materials (scar, pocket, ...)

[Content] 1 new generator (inflate shrinkwarp)

Fixed:

[Mac M1] Material layering not working

[Crash][Projection] Switching to warp mode with a layer created with a previous version

[Mac M1][Projection] Warp does not work

Micro details are not displayed properly

Interop] The "Browse 3D assets in Marketplace" button should always open CCD in the Stock & Marketplace 3D tab

[Projection][Warp] Flip does not work when transformation is set to world space

[Projection][Warp] Split option remains selected after splitting is done

[Projection][UV] Pivot point is reset when flipping projection

[Filter] Bake Lighting environment is changing when reloading or changing a parameter

Known Issues