Exclusive Knuckles costume zooms into Fall Guys!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, bean fans. We’re delighted to reveal that Knuckles is speeding into Fall Guys...no Lock-On Technology required!

Join your fellow beans in celebrating the Sonic 30th anniversary as the iconic head-strong echidna swaps Angel Island for the Blunderdome, with an exclusive costume in-store November 12-14.

YouTube

Grab the exclusive Knuckles costume - November 12-14

If you want to grab this limited-time Knuckles look, you gotta go fast! (Sorry, we had to). Replete with signature sneakers, spiked gloves and aerodynamic scarlet hair-do, you’ll have everything you need for a bean makeover worthy of the Master Emerald guardian themself.

Knuckles costume (Upper) - 11,000 Kudos

Knuckles costume (Lower) - 11,000 Kudos

See you in the Blunderdome, Knuckles! And who knows, maybe there’ll be more Sonic shenanigans in 2022...