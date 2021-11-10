 Skip to content

Fantasy Town Regional Manager update for 10 November 2021

Patch Update v2.0.2

Almost a week in and we have another hit of bug fixes coming through. This is part one of two, which we'll hopefully have out in the next day but this one covers some input-related issues we've seen.

This patch update resolves a number of bugs and addresses some balance and QoL issues:

Bugfixes
  • Wandering adventurers take a while to spawn
  • Wandering adventurers fly in from the sky

    This one was an in-house favourite that we never fixed because it was rare and funny, but sadly it had to go. It will be forever immortalised in the gif below the patch notes.
  • Wandering adventurers do not go on dock quests
  • Controller input has no deadzone

    This one would cause plugged in controllers with stick-drift to block mouse input.
  • Spamming buttons between turns would cause game state to freak out
  • A more robust solution has been implemented for pluralisation across most of the game's UI
  • Fixed typos and missing copy across articles and quests
Improvements
  • Reversed order of wealth display in newspaper choices

    It used to be <wealth>/<cost>, which was added due to a momentary lapse in reasoning.
  • Rebalanced the cost of rats to make them more affordable through the entire game

AN ADVENTURING PARTY DESCENDS FROM THE HEAVENS!

Once again, thanks everyone so much for your patience and if you see something, say something. We'll get to fixing it as so as we can, so join us on Discord where you can chat with us directly! Keen to hear any of your feedback!

Cheers,

The Caps Collective Team

