Wilderness & Small Changes - Weekly Game Update (November 10th)

This week we've been tinkering with the loot tables for the recent Wilderness & Revenant changes. Getting the loot right is a delicate matter, after all!

Small Wilderness & Revenant Changes

As promised, we’ve got a few more Wilderness & Revenant changes this week. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates from the Wilderness Changes blog later, but for now, let’s take a look at what’s new!

Following your feedback, we’ve tweaked the loot tables of creatures in the Revenant Caves so you can stay (and slay) a bit longer! The tertiary loot table now has a much higher chance of being rolled - depending, of course, on which creatures you’re killing. You’ll also find that the drop chance of Bind and Snare Packs has been reduced, while the drop chance of Blighted Manta and Anglerfish has doubled.

We’ve also swapped out some stalagmites in the middle of the Ankou and Black Demon rooms and replaced them with walkable floor tiles.

Lastly, from now on players will need to wait three seconds to log out after using a spell at the Fountain of Rune. If an attempt is made during those three seconds, they’ll be presented with this message: “The magic of the Fountain of Rune prevents you from leaving.”

Drumroll please… RuneScape: The First 20 Years goes on sale at all good bookstores this week!

If you missed out on pre-ordering the sold-out Deluxe Edition, don’t panic – you can now get your hands on this swanky red standard edition with the same 224 full-colour pages filled with illustrations and interviews.

It was released in the US yesterday and should be hitting shelves across the world from tomorrow. Treat yourself – or add it to your Christmas list!

You can snag your copy from your friendly local bookstore or check out this newspost for page reveals and other juicy details!

Other Changes

The Blast Furnace overheats have been reworked to reduce griefing.

There’s now a sound effect and hover-over effect on reordering buttons in the Theatre of Blood interface.

Players may now right-click the compass and set their camera to face East, West, and South, alongside the usual North option. These options can be found on desktop, iOS and Android.

Players with PvP protection will no longer be eligible to receive the PvP weapons as loot while on Deadman worlds. You can remove your PvP protection by speaking with the Doomsayer.

Combat Achievements for killing multiple KBDs or Krakens in an instance were not available on Deadman worlds. These tasks will now be completed automatically for Deadman players the next time they kill the respective bosses outside of an instance.

The click-zones on the Agility Pyramid planks have been increased.

Shooting Stars now have a chance to land in Darkmeyer, as previously intended.

Fixed a bug where mega rare clue rewards were not being broadcasted through the Clan system.

Some non-essential messages from Drift Net Fishing and stairs and other passages in the Temple of Marimbo have been removed.

Some words in quest dialogue have had their spelling changed to reflect British English conventions.

PvP World Rota

The PvP rota has moved to Period B:

560 - (UK) - PvP World

579 - (US) - High-Risk PvP World

561 - (UK) - Free-to-Play PvP World

580 - (US) - LMS Competitive

World 390 (AUS) for LMS Competitive has been de-activated with this rota.

That's everything for this week's game update. We'd love to hear your feedback so please let us know what you think via our official forums, on the 2007Scape Reddit, the Steam forums or the community-led OSRS Discord in the #gameupdate channel.

