Controller Support update (version 1.2) now on BETA branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

The BETA version of the Controller Support update (version 1.2) is now available on the "controllersupport" branch. It also adds tactical reloads, custom difficulties, and the improved shadow filtering.

As I am primarily a keyboard + mouse person, the game was designed with a keyboard + mouse set-up first and foremost. This is why I ask you, the community, to try the game out with a controller (those that have one) to give feedback on the control scheme.

Currently the game has two control schemes - the second one swaps some keys on the first one, basically making it more suitable for left-handed people. Feel free to suggest control schemes, as I can add as many as people come up with as long as they're comfortable.

The controller used for adding the support for them, was one that replicates the XBOX series controllers in it's button layout.

BETA 1 Changelog

Version 1.2.0 BETA 1:

added controller support

added tactical reloads:

a faster type of reload which results in the non-empty magazine being dropped to the ground

enabled by ticking the "Allow tactical reloads?" checkbox in the options menu

performed by holding the reload key for a short duration

three types of tactical reload control schemes: regular, inverse, double-tap

player weapon handling balancing:

AK-103, AK-107, Saiga-12K non-empty reload time increased to 1.9 seconds (was 1.7 seconds)

MP5 empty mag, chamber ready reload time decreased to 1.3 seconds (was 1.6 seconds)

Mini-uzi non-empty reload time increased to 1.9 seconds (was 1.6 seconds)

improved and optimized shadow filtering:

settings above "Rough" now produce a much better result, including penumbra simulation, for very smooth shadow fall-off near the edges of a light caster

"Normal" quality now produces a visual result on par with, or better than, the previous "Soft" setting while using up to 20% less GPU power than the previous "Normal" setting

"Soft" quality now produces a visual result far better than previously, while using up to 10% less GPU power

a new shadow filtering quality setting - "Ultra" - has been added, it increases the penumbra quality, at the expense of increased GPU usage

added a UI element hint when choking an enemy, to keep holding down the choke key to grab the body upon finishing the choke

unconscious/dead bodies are now a little bit darker, so that they blend in more with the background, to make it easier for the player to see whether there is someone still alive in a place with a lot of dead bodies

'Easy' and 'Normal' difficulties now increase the protection provided by armor by 30% and 15%, respectively

when picking up ammo, the ammo pick up element will now fill up to display how close you are to carrying the maximum amount of ammo for that caliber type

when taking damage in 'Masochist' difficulty, and in any custom difficulty that has insta-death enabled, the 'hurt' effect will now show even if the player survived the attack due to body armor

in the New Game+ menu the unlocked weapon list is now sorted by alphabet, in order to be easier to read and spot differences

fixed the custom level campaign unlocking the 'Gun Nut' achievement (should be reserved only for the main campaign)

fixed being able to infinitely duplicate empty mags, by unloading a weapon and reloading it in the right conditions

fixed the game unlimiting FPS when the monitor's refresh rate exceeded 165hz and the player entered the options menu, with a previously set framerate cap of greater than 165 FPS

Accessing the beta branch

Simply right-click on Intravenous in your game list, click on 'Properties', switch over to the 'BETAS' tab, and opt into the "controllersupport" beta. Once the game finishes updating, you're good to go!

Got feedback or bugs to report regarding the Controller Update BETA branch? Post it here!

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!