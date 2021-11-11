 Skip to content

Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation update for 11 November 2021

Update ver. 0.13.0 - 2nd Anniversary

Dear Ibunseki Players,
Happy 2nd Anniversary！
Japanese character voice installed!



We've installed Japanese voice for 8 characters, you can now switch the voice in the settings menu.

These characters includes:

Reimu, Remilia, Patchouli, Sanae, Orin, Ran, Chen, Rinnosuke



More character voice will be installed later!

There's one thing, if you choose English UI and Chinese/Japanese Voice, the subtitle may not exactly match the meaning of the voice due to the need of localization.

=== C A S T ===

Hakurei Reimu：神代 そら

Kochiya Sanae：神代 そら

Kaenbyou Rin：神代 そら

Remilia Scarlet：藤好ゆのみ

Yakumo Ran：氷河ユウミ

Chen：氷河ユウミ

Patchouli Knowledge：氷河ユウミ

Morichika Rinnosuke：大森ショージ

2 More Official Maps!

Includes "Ayaria Floating Island" & "Infinity Zone". Enjoy!



Update for Mapeditor

For the ones who would like to build their own maps, the map editor now support directly choose the desired structures. Hope this can help you build your own world!

Lastly, if you have beaten Rinnosuke's 2nd form and unlocked the TRUE ENDING, the main screen will give you a suprise :D

Note: Please refer to the PDF file for online mode tutorial !!!

Thanks for your support~

Team L.U.R.Id Glow

Nov. 11th, 2021

