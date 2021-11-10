Update v7.12

Repair the problem that steam connection does not continue to try to connect after failing to connect 5 times.

Repair the problem that artifacts can be stacked in the interface of artifact devouring

Repair the problem that the invincibility effect is wrong after Purgatory transmission.

Repair the problem that the effect of sudden wind attraction does not take effect.

Repair the problem that the self-destruction of crimson shield does not take effect correctly.

Repair the problem that scarlet shield does not restore shield correctly.

Modify the life value of merchant NPC in endless mode.

Modify the interaction range of the jumping layer portal.

Modify the magic attribute defense penetration text to remove the overall defense penetration description

Adjusted the level parameters for each of the three types of abnormal damage: burning, poisoning, and tearing

(Raising the abnormal level entry can now enhance the damage effect)