Patch Notes 1.3.5 (Bugfix) | November 10, 2021

General Gameplay:

✦ Fix for several client and server side crashes

✦ Improvements to server hitching issues

✦ Increased controller drift tolerance for immersive sprint

✦ Player score should now correctly persist when rejoining a match

✦ Notoriety is no longer lost when failing to reach your personal score target if your team wins the match

✦ General improvements to bot pathing. There should be less instances of bot players milling around, especially in Heist spawn rooms. There are conditions that may still occur that cause bunching at grapple points, but generally should be better. We will continue to address issues and improve bot AI in future patches.

✦ Fixed an issue that caused the Heist payload vehicle to fail to animate correctly during the second round

✦ Fixed Vulnerability status effect not working as intended when modified by a Power Slate

✦ Fix for grenade UI indicator falling through floor

✦ Added a setting for Grip Mode selection -- by default this will remain as a hold. For users that have hand discomfort from constantly holding the grip buttons, you can now use a toggle to wield weapons

✦ Show score event in killfeed when pushing the payload

Maps:

✦ General geometry and texture cleanup in Relay, Blight and Excavation maps

✦ Small location updates to the post-match pedestals for consistency across maps and modes

✦ Solo Training: Added Imperia shooting target in the Gauntlet

Specialists:

✦ Updated post-match MVP animations for Evander, Calima, and Chi

✦ ARC-L6: ESP-R Overcharge flight control should now persist as long as there is an active projectile

✦ ARC-L6: Reduced slide activation cost and energy refill delay

✦ ARC-L6: Updated Slide Recovery Power Slate enhancement to also reduce the slide energy refill delay in addition to speeding up the refill. Made this a major slate. Max level functionality of this slate completely removes the energy refill delay.

✦ Thal: Fix for Halemar grenade not healing allies as intended, adjusted pulse healing appropriately

✦ Bosun: Updated the ML Blaster Overcharge projectile collision. Also now requires a trigger release before firing again. This should help to prevent accidentally shooting the Overcharge projectile when consuming all energy

✦ Bosun: Visual health bar now appears to help communicate armor health to other players

✦ Imperia: Fixed bug where Vipera Strike Overcharge weapon kills were not tracking toward Challenges properly

✦ Imperia: Added new SFX when activating Wraith mode

✦ Imperia: Vipera Strike arrows can now heal friendly Bosun turrets and damage enemy Bosun turrets

As always, thanks for playing Larcenauts!

We love to hear your feedback, so please let us know what you think.