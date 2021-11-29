Age of Empires IV – Update 8324

Starting today, you’ll be able to install Update 8324 and enjoy the latest features, balance updates and fixes Age of Empires IV has to offer!

If you’ve seen the Age of Empires IV Community Roadmap, then you might be surprised to hear that Winter 2021 was coming early this year (for both the Northern and Southern hemispheres). What can we say? We were _really _excited to get the Winter 2021 update into your hands!

With this update, we’re bringing a few key feature additions and changes based on your early feedback, along with bug fixes and exploits referenced on various Age channels.

Update 8324 also introduces a substantial number of balance updates. Many of these updates (more than 100!) are in response to callouts you’ve made, and will promote challenging and exciting opportunities regardless of which civilization you’re playing as or against.

Read on for a detailed view of the changes you’ll be able to try out starting today!