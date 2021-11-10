[Notice] 11/10(Wed) Server Maintenance Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Masters!

There will be a temporary rundown at 16:40 (UTC+9) today, November 10th.

During the maintenance, Guardian Chronicle will be temporarily unavailable.

[Maintenance Schedule]

November 10th, 16:40 (UTC+9)

Expected Downtime: 3 hours

[Details]

Fix the issue where the game is inaccessible

Please note that the game is not accessible during the downtime above.

The maintenance may be postponed or cancelled depending on the market situation.

Guardian Chronicle promises to provide you with an enjoyable and stable game environment.

Thanks for your cooperation.