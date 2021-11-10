 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Guardian Chronicle update for 10 November 2021

[Notice] 11/10(Wed) Server Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7687401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Masters!

There will be a temporary rundown at 16:40 (UTC+9) today, November 10th.

During the maintenance, Guardian Chronicle will be temporarily unavailable.

[Maintenance Schedule]

November 10th, 16:40 (UTC+9)

Expected Downtime: 3 hours

[Details]

  • Fix the issue where the game is inaccessible

Please note that the game is not accessible during the downtime above.

The maintenance may be postponed or cancelled depending on the market situation.

Guardian Chronicle promises to provide you with an enjoyable and stable game environment.

Thanks for your cooperation.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7687401
Guardian Chronicle Content Depot 1338611
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.