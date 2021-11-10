Update 2021.11.9.22 - Clouds, Endless Space, Performance and Visuals

Good evening explorers!

Just a reminder that unlike many early access games, this one is in development as is true to the concept of early access. So some features are like off ramp with no road at the end... They are there, but they dont really do anything yet!

I Wanted to have this update to you by Sunday, but it was not yet ready!

It today's update, among many bug fixes, performance and visual improvements, you will find:

Space is vast. No more limits... However, its still small for now. In a soon to be released update, you will be able to explore until your computer dies, or 100 years passes. I estimate within the next 30 days, but that could be wrong.

If you press B, you will open up the construction menu. This is not yet active, so all you will see is the grid. Here you will construct your own space stations, and be able to walk around in them in a coming update.

Stars are much more interesting and have more depth

Gas clouds have been added and will be mine-able, and some may also be dangerous.

WARNING - THIS UPDATE MAY NOT BE COMPATIBLE WITH PAST SAVES.

That is all for now.

Keep in mind this update may have many many bugs. Feel free to report them on discord!

New features