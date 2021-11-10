New Weapon Nail Bat and Scimitar Comeback

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ready to use Gargantua Knights as baseballs?

Aim for the Homerun!

How to participate

Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Challenge] It's a Homerun!" to start the event.

When your personal score reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain the "Nail Bat".

There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.

Event Period

From Thursday, November 11th (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 1st 2021 (07:00amPST)

Reward Goals

5000 pts: Nail Bat LVL1

10000 pts: Nail Bat LVL2

20000 pts: Nail Bat LVL3

Please note

Weapons earned in this event can only be used in "DOJO mode" and "Mana Plant mode".

Pirates in SoG? Ahhrrr.

How to participate

Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Join Fight] Beauty of the Seven Seas" to start the event.

When the total score of all the participants reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain the "Scimitar".

There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.

Event Period

From Thursday, November 11th (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 1st 2021 (07:00amPST)

Reward Goals

Total of 300000 pts: Scimitar LVL1

Total of 500000 pts: Scimitar LVL2

Total of 1000000 pts: Scimitar LVL3

Please note