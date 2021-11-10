New Weapon Nail Bat and Scimitar Comeback

Ready to use Gargantua Knights as baseballs?
Aim for the Homerun!
How to participate
Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Challenge] It's a Homerun!" to start the event.
When your personal score reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain the "Nail Bat".
There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.
Event Period
From Thursday, November 11th (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 1st 2021 (07:00amPST)
Reward Goals
5000 pts: Nail Bat LVL1
10000 pts: Nail Bat LVL2
20000 pts: Nail Bat LVL3
Please note
- Weapons earned in this event can only be used in "DOJO mode" and "Mana Plant mode".
Pirates in SoG? Ahhrrr.
How to participate
Click on the Event button on the main menu and select "[Join Fight] Beauty of the Seven Seas" to start the event.
When the total score of all the participants reaches one of the goals during the event period, you will obtain the "Scimitar".
There are no limitations on the weapon type or level you can use for this event.
Event Period
From Thursday, November 11th (00:00amPST) to Wednesday, December 1st 2021 (07:00amPST)
Reward Goals
Total of 300000 pts: Scimitar LVL1
Total of 500000 pts: Scimitar LVL2
Total of 1000000 pts: Scimitar LVL3
Please note
- Weapons earned in this event can only be used in "DOJO mode" and "Mana Plant mode".
