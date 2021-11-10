[0.8.4021 Version update] Updated at 14:00 on November 10, 2021

Fixed the problem that characters may get stuck when breaking through after their Wayborne Path is broken.

Fixed the problem that the sect building might be covered by the Carpia generated in the main storyline (Kuafu Chases the Sun).

Fixed the problem that the resource points in Huafeng Continent might be generated inside the Hundred Thousand Hills areas.

Optimized the performance of special effects when humiliating NPCs.

Fixed the problem that the sect war would lead to the inability to enter the peak battlefield under certain circumstances.

Fixed the problem that the compensation of resources after losing a sect war may lead to a negative number of minerals or medicinal materials.

Fixed the problem that the character's avatar kept blinking in the ranking screen of the sect battle.

Fixed the problem that the boar lair would move by itself.

Fixed the problem that the satiation level of the sect guardian would exceed the upper limit.

Fixed the problem that you can click extra salary even when the spirit stone is insufficient.

Fixed the problem that the backup disciples could not be recruited normally after the sect relocation.

Fixed the issue that the effect (Blast Multiplier +50%) of Destiny ( Murderous Rise ) in the sect was not normal, and optimized its effect after returning to normal (raised from Blast Multiplier +50% to Blast Multiplier +100%, and the minimum final Blast Multiplier is 2x).

Fixed the problem that the sect would generate the same Destiny.

Fixed the problem that under certain circumstances, the open challenge match of the sect competition may end prematurely.

Fixed the problem that the disciples in the open challenge match of the sect competition may stand still.

Optimized the AI of sending disciples to the sect during the sect competition.

Optimized the interface display in the resource war.

Optimized the text of the requirements for the promotion of true disciples.