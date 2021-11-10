Patch 0.6.2.0

This patch improves/changes the following:
- Buildings can now be changed by building directly over them, meaning there is no need to dismantle first. This works for stairs and ladders as well.
- Dismantling is now actually understandable, it will clearly display what you are dismantling and it will dismantling entire balconies, not just one part. Dismantling/Removing windows is now possible with the same tool you build windows with. (Tool tips related to this has been added.)
- Balconies can be build as bridges more easily and extend between buildings.
- You can now place chairs and beds on balconies, as long as they don't overlap with something build interior. (This none-overlapping is something that might change in the future.)
It add the following:
- A night sky, unique to each world. Worlds generated earlier than this patch will automatically generate a new one.
- Reappearing humans. For example: Villagers lost due to fleeing or abandoning your faction might reappear, seeking to rejoin you, or perhaps they have joined a group of bandits or merchants?
There has also been a few minor improvements and bug fixes, the most notable being that plants/crops will no longer hover mid air if you remove the ground beneath them.
As always: thank you very much for your feedback and patience, and sorry for any inconveniences! I love that so many seem enthusiastic and have so many thought and ideas about what should be added to the game. I share many of those ideas!
Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias
PS: A small request! I have gotten a few reports of crashes related to loading a game, making it impossible to continue that save. I am VERY sorry to hear this. If this has happened to you, please contact me on discord so I can fix that as soon as possible.
One of the most efficient ways for me to find and fix bugs is to play a copy of the bugged game, which you can easily share with me.
Link to discord: https://discord.gg/VfZDXnH
Changed files in this update