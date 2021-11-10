Patch 0.6.2.0

This patch improves/changes the following:

Buildings can now be changed by building directly over them, meaning there is no need to dismantle first. This works for stairs and ladders as well.

Dismantling is now actually understandable, it will clearly display what you are dismantling and it will dismantling entire balconies, not just one part. Dismantling/Removing windows is now possible with the same tool you build windows with. (Tool tips related to this has been added.)

Balconies can be build as bridges more easily and extend between buildings.

You can now place chairs and beds on balconies, as long as they don't overlap with something build interior. (This none-overlapping is something that might change in the future.)

It add the following:

A night sky, unique to each world. Worlds generated earlier than this patch will automatically generate a new one.

Reappearing humans. For example: Villagers lost due to fleeing or abandoning your faction might reappear, seeking to rejoin you, or perhaps they have joined a group of bandits or merchants?

There has also been a few minor improvements and bug fixes, the most notable being that plants/crops will no longer hover mid air if you remove the ground beneath them.

As always: thank you very much for your feedback and patience, and sorry for any inconveniences! I love that so many seem enthusiastic and have so many thought and ideas about what should be added to the game. I share many of those ideas!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: A small request! I have gotten a few reports of crashes related to loading a game, making it impossible to continue that save. I am VERY sorry to hear this. If this has happened to you, please contact me on discord so I can fix that as soon as possible.

One of the most efficient ways for me to find and fix bugs is to play a copy of the bugged game, which you can easily share with me.

Link to discord: https://discord.gg/VfZDXnH