Grim Nights 2 update for 10 November 2021

Patch 0.6.2.0

Patch 0.6.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch improves/changes the following:

  • Buildings can now be changed by building directly over them, meaning there is no need to dismantle first. This works for stairs and ladders as well.
  • Dismantling is now actually understandable, it will clearly display what you are dismantling and it will dismantling entire balconies, not just one part. Dismantling/Removing windows is now possible with the same tool you build windows with. (Tool tips related to this has been added.)
  • Balconies can be build as bridges more easily and extend between buildings.
  • You can now place chairs and beds on balconies, as long as they don't overlap with something build interior. (This none-overlapping is something that might change in the future.)

It add the following:

  • A night sky, unique to each world. Worlds generated earlier than this patch will automatically generate a new one.
  • Reappearing humans. For example: Villagers lost due to fleeing or abandoning your faction might reappear, seeking to rejoin you, or perhaps they have joined a group of bandits or merchants?

There has also been a few minor improvements and bug fixes, the most notable being that plants/crops will no longer hover mid air if you remove the ground beneath them.

As always: thank you very much for your feedback and patience, and sorry for any inconveniences! I love that so many seem enthusiastic and have so many thought and ideas about what should be added to the game. I share many of those ideas!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: A small request! I have gotten a few reports of crashes related to loading a game, making it impossible to continue that save. I am VERY sorry to hear this. If this has happened to you, please contact me on discord so I can fix that as soon as possible.

One of the most efficient ways for me to find and fix bugs is to play a copy of the bugged game, which you can easily share with me.

Link to discord: https://discord.gg/VfZDXnH

