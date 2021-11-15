Norse Lands Expansion and Conquest Update Arrive!

The waiting is over, for all of us! Thank you for the enthusiastic responses to the things we share. It gives us so much energy to put into the game. We hope you enjoy the results!

Norse Lands fulfills an ambition of ours that has been building for a long time. The fiercely strong culture of the Norse from the Viking era feels like such a strong fit to the design of Kingdom. We really have had a blast putting it together.

The Conquest Update pulls from all the feedback you have made and our learnings during development. Its improvements make this the best time ever to play Kingdom Two Crowns, whatever setting you choose, for new players and seasoned Monarchs.

To say we are excited to bring all this to you hardly describes the feelings. Here are a few thoughts from the game's director, Gordon Van Dyke on the development journey.

_Norse Lands is the culmination of so much effort and exploration into everything that makes up Kingdom. A special partnership came together for the work between Fury Studios and Stumpy Squid, with the support of Raw Fury publishing.

Above all, the love and support of the Kingdom community inspired us every day. Without this we could not have persevered to reach this triumphant moment for Kingdom Two Crowns. We hope all that love and passion shines through when you play and brings some joy into everyone’s lives.

Now, go forth, Monarchs, and conquer!

_

And if you want to conquer together, because everyone knows co-op is awesome, check out this [helpful post for two easy ways to connect with other Monarchs](steamcommunity.com/app/701160/discussions/0/5383485319911651273/).

YouTube

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708680/