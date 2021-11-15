 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom Two Crowns update for 15 November 2021

Norse Lands Expansion and Conquest Update Arrive!

Share · View all patches · Build 7686941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The waiting is over, for all of us! Thank you for the enthusiastic responses to the things we share. It gives us so much energy to put into the game. We hope you enjoy the results!

Norse Lands fulfills an ambition of ours that has been building for a long time. The fiercely strong culture of the Norse from the Viking era feels like such a strong fit to the design of Kingdom. We really have had a blast putting it together.

The Conquest Update pulls from all the feedback you have made and our learnings during development. Its improvements make this the best time ever to play Kingdom Two Crowns, whatever setting you choose, for new players and seasoned Monarchs.

To say we are excited to bring all this to you hardly describes the feelings. Here are a few thoughts from the game's director, Gordon Van Dyke on the development journey.

_Norse Lands is the culmination of so much effort and exploration into everything that makes up Kingdom. A special partnership came together for the work between Fury Studios and Stumpy Squid, with the support of Raw Fury publishing.

Above all, the love and support of the Kingdom community inspired us every day. Without this we could not have persevered to reach this triumphant moment for Kingdom Two Crowns. We hope all that love and passion shines through when you play and brings some joy into everyone’s lives.

Now, go forth, Monarchs, and conquer!

_

And if you want to conquer together, because everyone knows co-op is awesome, check out this [helpful post for two easy ways to connect with other Monarchs](steamcommunity.com/app/701160/discussions/0/5383485319911651273/).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1708680/

Changed files in this update

Kingdom Two Crowns Content Depot 701161
  • Loading history…
Kingdom Two Crowns Mac Depot Depot 701162
  • Loading history…
Kingdom Two Crowns Linux Depot Depot 701163
  • Loading history…
Kingdom Two Crowns: OST (988810) Depot Depot 988810
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.