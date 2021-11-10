Spacefolk City is GO FOR STEAM

🚨 SPACEFOLK CITY IS HERE! 🚨

Great news for all the Steam VR players! 📣💢

We're super happy to announce that Spacefolk City is finally available for Steam! 👏 Apologies for the wait, but if you're an HTC or Valve Index player, you can now download and enjoy Spacefolk City for your device. It'll also work for Oculus Rift players on SteamVR too.

If you have any questions, feedback or issues, for the fastest reply please reach out to us directly via our Discord server here:

👉 https://discord.gg/cTFmqmNep7 👈

... and feel free to follow us on Twitter too if that's your thing:

👉 https://twitter.com/SpacefolkCity

👉 https://twitter.com/MoonModeGames

❤ We hope you enjoy our game!