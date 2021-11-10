I made explosion system.

Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

This update is version 1.21.

I added explosion skill.

When character has been attacking by enemy, character can use explosion.

Then, character can get chance to attack.

I think, this skill is useful for beginner.

So I made this skill.

And, this time I have done all important update.

Now, my update will be slow.

Because I want make my new game.

But I will continue update "The Tale of Fighting Nymphs".

If you have your opinions, please tell me.

If I can do your opinions, I will.

I will do my best for this game!

Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~