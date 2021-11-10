 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Tale of Fighting Nymphs update for 10 November 2021

I made explosion system.

Share · View all patches · Build 7686838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

This update is version 1.21.

I added explosion skill.

When character has been attacking by enemy, character can use explosion.

Then, character can get chance to attack.

I think, this skill is useful for beginner.

So I made this skill.

And, this time I have done all important update.

Now, my update will be slow.

Because I want make my new game.

But I will continue update "The Tale of Fighting Nymphs".

If you have your opinions, please tell me.

If I can do your opinions, I will.

I will do my best for this game!

Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~

Changed files in this update

The Tale of Fighting Nymphes Content Depot 1780691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.