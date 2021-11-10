I made explosion system.

Good day, everyone!
Thank you for playing my humble game.
This update is version 1.21.
I added explosion skill.
When character has been attacking by enemy, character can use explosion.
Then, character can get chance to attack.
I think, this skill is useful for beginner.
So I made this skill.
And, this time I have done all important update.
Now, my update will be slow.
Because I want make my new game.
But I will continue update "The Tale of Fighting Nymphs".
If you have your opinions, please tell me.
If I can do your opinions, I will.
I will do my best for this game!
Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~
Changed files in this update