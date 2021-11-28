Share · View all patches · Build 7686454 · Last edited 28 November 2021 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy

FINAL BETA NOW.

YouTube

Star Commanders,

We need your help for the FINAL BETA build! This build has the full game. Some parts may be a little unrefined, but it is all there, awaiting your feedback.

We can't do it with you - our loyal and fully expendable cadets.

What is there:

• 8 complete mission sets

• Dozens of randomly generated encounters

• All new weapons, enemies, ships, ship weapons... it's a LOT of new stuff

• Initial balance, pacing, economy and difficulty

What we need:

• Bug reports

• Play impressions

• Critiques and suggestions

• Unflinching Heavenly Praise

• Brutal honesty

• Odd stuff

• Wish lists

• First borns

• Kidneys

• Gameplay impressions

What isn't there yet (on purpose)

• 100% Final dialog

• Placeholder artwork, encounters,ships

• Less redundant random encounters

• final storyline... and a big twist!

Please post feedback in the discussion (steam forums) or even in the comment section of this post.

Where do we go from here?

We will take everything and anything we receive and do our best to improve and implement it before the final launch. This version of the game will help us test pacing, difficulty, overall impressions, balance and bugs.

Good luck captains!