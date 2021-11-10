 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 10 November 2021

1.38.0.8 (version 1383)

1.38.0.8 (version 1383)

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

STOCKHOLM 2021

  • Stockholm 2021 Autograph Capsules for Champions and Finalists are now available for purchase. 50% of the proceeds go to the players and organizations.

MUSIC

  • A new music kit “Flashbang Dance” by The Verkkars & n0thing is now available for purchase in-game.

MISC

  • Smoke grenades will ignore players when detonating over burning fires and tracing to ground.
  • Stability fixes.

MAPS

Insertion II

  • Tweaked hostage rescue zone making it smaller around the back side
  • Fixed issue behind pizza where weapons fell through the ground
  • Added one extra cubicle and desk in orange office
  • Fixed so you can fit inside the top of the slide in playground
  • Removed glass from the salad bar prop in Pizza that was unbreakable
  • Various graphical, clipping and collision issues fixed

Extraction

  • Upgrades to middle, visually and to the gameplay
  • Fixed loud door sound
  • Added a powerful selfboost at the T side of middle
  • Cubby at middle is now deeper
  • Added a new piece of cover in the wine room hallway
  • Windows at middle are now broken into pieces due to a classic smoke grenade issue. Before, players were visible inside the smoke when close to the breakable windows (Thanks Dapplication)
  • Removed raised planters at CT spawn and middle
  • Changed some building architecture
  • More glass is now breakable
  • Removed clipping atop the coushin boxes at T main allowing for a new boost spot (Thanks Quoting)
  • Replaced nodraw on rooftops with roof textures
  • Lowered volume of the helicopter
  • Small tweaks to clipping around the map
  • Updated radar image

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_champions_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single High Grade, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_finalists_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Finalists players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single High Grade, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Finalists players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Champion_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship.This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Finalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship.This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Semifinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship.This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Quarterfinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship.This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • Place_Name_09: 9th
  • Place_Name_10: 10th
  • Place_Name_11: 11th
  • Place_Name_12: 12th
  • Place_Name_13: 13th
  • Place_Name_14: 14th
  • Place_Name_15: 15th
  • Place_Name_16: 16th
  • Place_Name_17: 17th
  • Place_Name_18: 18th
  • Place_Name_19: 19th
  • Place_Name_20: 20th
  • Place_Name_21: 21st
  • Place_Name_22: 22nd
  • Place_Name_23: 23rd
  • Place_Name_24: 24th
  • musickit_theverkkars_02: The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
  • musickit_theverkkars_02_desc: From sunny California to frigid Lapland, Counter-Strike legend n0thing and The Verkkars combine powers to create the smash hit, Flashbang Dance! 3, 2, 1 you’re blind!
  • coupon_theverkkars_02: Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
  • coupon_theverkkars_02_stattrak: StatTrak™ Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: s1mple | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: This sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: s1mple (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: s1mple (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: Perfecto | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: This sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: Perfecto (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: Perfecto (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: Boombl4 | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: This sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: Boombl4 (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: Boombl4 (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t: b1t | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t: This sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: b1t (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
  • StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: b1t (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
  • StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
Prefabs

  • stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute tool/type spraypaint
  • stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute item_slot2 spray
  • stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute item_sub_position2 spray0
  • stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute inv_graphic_art graffiti

Items

  • item Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added
  • item StatTrak™ Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added
  • item Stockholm 2021 Champions Autograph Capsule Removed attribute cannot_inspect 1
  • item Stockholm 2021 Finalists Autograph Capsule Removed attribute cannot_inspect 1

Sticker Kits

  • s1mple | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • s1mple (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • s1mple (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Perfecto | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Perfecto (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Perfecto (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Boombl4 | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Boombl4 (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Boombl4 (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • b1t | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • b1t (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • b1t (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • electroNic | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • electroNic (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • electroNic (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • NiKo | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • NiKo (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • NiKo (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nexa | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nexa (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nexa (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • huNter- | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • huNter- (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • huNter- (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • JACKZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • JACKZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • JACKZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • AMANEK | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • AMANEK (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • AMANEK (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • TeSeS | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • TeSeS (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • TeSeS (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • stavn | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • stavn (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • stavn (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sjuush | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sjuush (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sjuush (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • refrezh | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • refrezh (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • refrezh (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • cadiaN | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • cadiaN (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • cadiaN (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nafany | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nafany (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • nafany (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Ax1Le | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Ax1Le (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Ax1Le (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • interz | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • interz (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • interz (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sh1ro | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sh1ro (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • sh1ro (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • HObbit | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • HObbit (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • HObbit (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • drop | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • drop (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • drop (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • KSCERATO | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • KSCERATO (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • KSCERATO (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • VINI | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • VINI (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • VINI (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • arT | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • arT (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • arT (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • yuurih | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • yuurih (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • yuurih (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Qikert | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Qikert (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Qikert (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • buster | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • buster (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • buster (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • YEKINDAR | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • YEKINDAR (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • YEKINDAR (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Jame | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Jame (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Jame (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • FL1T | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • FL1T (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • FL1T (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • hampus | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • hampus (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • hampus (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • LNZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • LNZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • LNZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • REZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • REZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • REZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Plopski | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Plopski (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Plopski (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • device | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • device (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • device (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • ZywOo | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • ZywOo (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • ZywOo (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • misutaaa | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • misutaaa (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • misutaaa (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Kyojin | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Kyojin (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • Kyojin (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • shox | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • shox (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • shox (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • apEX | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • apEX (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
  • apEX (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added

Music Definitions

  • The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added

Changed files in this update

