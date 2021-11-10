1.38.0.8 (version 1383)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data. General
Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Norwegian, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_champions_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon. › This capsule contains a single High Grade, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_finalists_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Finalists players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon. › This capsule contains a single High Grade, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Finalists players at Stockholm 2021.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Champion_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Finalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Semifinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Quarterfinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
Place_Name_09: 9th
Place_Name_10: 10th
Place_Name_11: 11th
Place_Name_12: 12th
Place_Name_13: 13th
Place_Name_14: 14th
Place_Name_15: 15th
Place_Name_16: 16th
Place_Name_17: 17th
Place_Name_18: 18th
Place_Name_19: 19th
Place_Name_20: 20th
Place_Name_21: 21st
Place_Name_22: 22nd
Place_Name_23: 23rd
Place_Name_24: 24th
musickit_theverkkars_02: The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
musickit_theverkkars_02_desc: From sunny California to frigid Lapland, Counter-Strike legend n0thing and The Verkkars combine powers to create the smash hit, Flashbang Dance! 3, 2, 1 you’re blind!
coupon_theverkkars_02: Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
coupon_theverkkars_02_stattrak: StatTrak™ Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: s1mple | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: This sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: s1mple (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: s1mple (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: Perfecto | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: This sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: Perfecto (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: Perfecto (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: Boombl4 | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: This sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: Boombl4 (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: Boombl4 (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t: b1t | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t: This sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: b1t (Holo) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.
StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: b1t (Gold) | Stockholm 2021
StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship. and 277 more.
Prefabs
stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
tool/type
spraypaint
stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
item_slot2
spray
stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
item_sub_position2
spray0
stockh2021_tournament_journal_prefab Removed attribute
inv_graphic_art
graffiti
Items
Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added
StatTrak™ Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added
Stockholm 2021 Champions Autograph Capsule Removed attribute
cannot_inspect
1
Stockholm 2021 Finalists Autograph Capsule Removed attribute
cannot_inspect
1
Sticker Kits
s1mple | Stockholm 2021 has been added
s1mple (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
s1mple (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Perfecto | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Perfecto (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Perfecto (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Boombl4 | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Boombl4 (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Boombl4 (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
b1t | Stockholm 2021 has been added
b1t (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
b1t (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
electroNic | Stockholm 2021 has been added
electroNic (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
electroNic (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
NiKo | Stockholm 2021 has been added
NiKo (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
NiKo (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nexa | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nexa (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nexa (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
huNter- | Stockholm 2021 has been added
huNter- (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
huNter- (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
JACKZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
JACKZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
JACKZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
AMANEK | Stockholm 2021 has been added
AMANEK (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
AMANEK (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
TeSeS | Stockholm 2021 has been added
TeSeS (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
TeSeS (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
stavn | Stockholm 2021 has been added
stavn (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
stavn (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sjuush | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sjuush (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sjuush (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
refrezh | Stockholm 2021 has been added
refrezh (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
refrezh (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
cadiaN | Stockholm 2021 has been added
cadiaN (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
cadiaN (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nafany | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nafany (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
nafany (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Ax1Le | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Ax1Le (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Ax1Le (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
interz | Stockholm 2021 has been added
interz (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
interz (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sh1ro | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sh1ro (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
sh1ro (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
HObbit | Stockholm 2021 has been added
HObbit (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
HObbit (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
drop | Stockholm 2021 has been added
drop (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
drop (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
KSCERATO | Stockholm 2021 has been added
KSCERATO (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
KSCERATO (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
VINI | Stockholm 2021 has been added
VINI (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
VINI (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
arT | Stockholm 2021 has been added
arT (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
arT (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
yuurih | Stockholm 2021 has been added
yuurih (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
yuurih (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Qikert | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Qikert (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Qikert (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
buster | Stockholm 2021 has been added
buster (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
buster (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
YEKINDAR | Stockholm 2021 has been added
YEKINDAR (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
YEKINDAR (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Jame | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Jame (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Jame (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
FL1T | Stockholm 2021 has been added
FL1T (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
FL1T (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
hampus | Stockholm 2021 has been added
hampus (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
hampus (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
LNZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
LNZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
LNZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
REZ | Stockholm 2021 has been added
REZ (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
REZ (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Plopski | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Plopski (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Plopski (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
device | Stockholm 2021 has been added
device (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
device (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
ZywOo | Stockholm 2021 has been added
ZywOo (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
ZywOo (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
misutaaa | Stockholm 2021 has been added
misutaaa (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
misutaaa (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Kyojin | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Kyojin (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
Kyojin (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
shox | Stockholm 2021 has been added
shox (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
shox (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
apEX | Stockholm 2021 has been added
apEX (Holo) | Stockholm 2021 has been added
apEX (Gold) | Stockholm 2021 has been added Music Definitions
The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance has been added
Extra notes