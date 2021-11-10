1.38.0.8 (version 1383)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_champions_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Stockholm 2021.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



CSGO_crate_signature_pack_stockh2021_group_finalists_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Foil, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Finalists players at Stockholm 2021.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Champion_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Finalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Finalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Semifinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Semifinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

CSGO_CollectibleCoin_stockh2021_Quarterfinalist_Desc: This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Championship. › This championship trophy was awarded to the Quarterfinalist at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

Place_Name_09: 9th

Place_Name_10: 10th

Place_Name_11: 11th

Place_Name_12: 12th

Place_Name_13: 13th

Place_Name_14: 14th

Place_Name_15: 15th

Place_Name_16: 16th

Place_Name_17: 17th

Place_Name_18: 18th

Place_Name_19: 19th

Place_Name_20: 20th

Place_Name_21: 21st

Place_Name_22: 22nd

Place_Name_23: 23rd

Place_Name_24: 24th

musickit_theverkkars_02: The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance

musickit_theverkkars_02_desc: From sunny California to frigid Lapland, Counter-Strike legend n0thing and The Verkkars combine powers to create the smash hit, Flashbang Dance! 3, 2, 1 you’re blind!

coupon_theverkkars_02: Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance

coupon_theverkkars_02_stattrak: StatTrak™ Music Kit | The Verkkars & n0thing, Flashbang Dance

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: s1mple | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple: This sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: s1mple (Holo) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: s1mple (Gold) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_s1mple_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Oleksandr Kostyliev playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: Perfecto | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto: This sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: Perfecto (Holo) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: Perfecto (Gold) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_perfecto_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Ilya Zalutskiy playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: Boombl4 | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4: This sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: Boombl4 (Holo) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: Boombl4 (Gold) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_boombl4_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Kirill Mikhailov playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t: b1t | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t: This sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: b1t (Holo) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_holo: This holographic sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

StickerKit_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: b1t (Gold) | Stockholm 2021

StickerKit_desc_stockh2021_signature_b1t_gold: This gold sticker was autographed by professional player Valerii Vakhovskyi playing for Natus Vincere, Champion at the PGL Stockholm 2021 CS:GO Major Championship.

