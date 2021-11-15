November Update: Patch Notes

Attention Slayers,

As usual, we’ve been blown away by the number of undead slain since the latest Zombie Army 4 update. A huge thank you to The Resistance for your response to Season 3 and for feeding back to HQ throughout - the development team have heeded the call to arms!

Full Patch notes:

The progress Block on Rotten Coast, Survive Hitler's Trap has now been resolved

FG 42 SMG Stat Card Error has been rectified

The Damnedbusters achievement now unlocks after completing the mission

The progress block on Dead Zeppelin Heartbreaker objective has been resolved

In Deeper Than Hell, Episode 4 Ancient Temple, the 'Stop Schweiger Completing the Occult Engine' objective now gets completed after destroying all 7 batteries during coop play-through

The Blowtorch Weapon - VFX of weapon attachments now disappears after consuming it

The 'All of this has happened before' achievement now unlocks

Tarot Charm Pack - The ‘Judgement’ charm no longer clips with the ‘Blowtorch’ during gameplay

Occult Karl Outfit - No longer clips with certain Pistols and the holster of the Occult Karl Outfit

Occult Karl Outfit - Certain headgear no longer clips with the head of the Occult Karl Outfit

The Strange Brigade Headgear Pack - Eyeballs of ‘Occult Karl’ character now glow after equipping the ‘Mummy Head Mask’

The Progression block on Zombie Zoo Nightmare mode has been resolved

Progress Block on Hell Base, Chapter 4, Survive the Zombie Horde has been resolved

Hell's Cauldron - Walkway B - Overly dark texture is no longer observed over the metal platform present near the Fire trap located on Walkway B

PlayStation 4 – Players can now view the text messages in lobby and during gameplay sent from self or other players that are also in Simplified Chinese

Hell's Cauldron - Walkway A2 - Black texture is no longer observed in the gap of the metal beams present near the Tower A door located on the Walkway A2

Cross-play - In a Lobby or in-game the player's own "Mute" button is now disabled If Voice Chat is disabled in the Options

Cross-play - When disabling Voice Chat via the Options in a Lobby or in-game, the disabled comms icon failed to appear. This will appear correctly after leaving and re-joining

When using a Gamepad, PC players are now able to use voice chat due to initial issues with it currently only working as "Push to Talk" via the keyboard

Blowtorch Weapon Bundle - The visuals for the first, second and third damage upgrades are now unique

Cross-play - PC platforms are now currently able to switch between Push-to-talk and Always-On when using Voice Chat

Ambient, menu and zombie sounds are now at the correct levels

As always, we appreciate the community contacting us with any issues that might arise. Please continue to do so, so that we can investigate any queries as soon as possible.

Vive la résistance!