 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Crafting Dead update for 9 November 2021

Crafting Dead Reboot (v0.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 7685260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crafting Dead has been rebuilt from the ground up.

Version 0.2.0 is developed in a newer version of Unity with the networking framework Photon Bolt.

For the time being, content is missing. This build is to work out the core mechanics before packing on the content and properly balancing items, drop rates, and zombies.

Furthermore, servers will not be publicly available. Ferullo Gaming will host servers from time to time and notify "Lab Rats" in the discord to help test and look for bugs at a multiplayer scope.

Cheers all!

Changed files in this update

Crafting Dead Content Depot 657991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.