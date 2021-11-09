Crafting Dead Reboot (v0.2.0)

Crafting Dead has been rebuilt from the ground up.

Version 0.2.0 is developed in a newer version of Unity with the networking framework Photon Bolt.

For the time being, content is missing. This build is to work out the core mechanics before packing on the content and properly balancing items, drop rates, and zombies.

Furthermore, servers will not be publicly available. Ferullo Gaming will host servers from time to time and notify "Lab Rats" in the discord to help test and look for bugs at a multiplayer scope.

Cheers all!