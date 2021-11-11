Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.1.5

Dear Protectors of the Light,

We've prioritised bug fixes and stability along with a few gameplay improvements with this update, all in preparation for our first major Content Update - v0.2.0 - which is coming very soon. As we're constantly iterating and looking to deliver the best experience for our players we know that this v0.1.5 Update will address some of your concerns and smooth out the gameplay experience even further.

As the v0.2.0 Update will be our largest update to-date this may mean that some of your current save data may not be compatible post-update, while we're always doing our best to reduce this from occurring - we'll be sure to give you plenty of notice before the update goes live to finish up your Survival Matches!

So keep your eyes peeled on our Discord and Socials!

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Crushers now have selection priority to make them easier to target in large swarms.

Rally points cannot be set to the tower that the units occupy to ensure they can be ejected.

The game will now pause if focus is lost.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Death Night Momentum doesn't show all of the active fissures.

Fixed an issue where the Death Night would finish end while enemy swarms are still attacking.

Fixed an issue where the House Gold Income and Populatiuon count would show the incorrect amount of earnings on the Build Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Ballista Tower stats differed in the Build Menu from the stats on the Unit.

Fixed an issue where the Ballista's would not target enemy units at the edge of their Vision Radius

Fixed an issue where stunned units were no longer stunned after saving and reloading the game.

Fixed an issue where Edwin would not fully heal when levelled up.

Fixed an issue where when loading in a save on the Final Death Night the countdown and day counter would disappear.

Fixed an issue where Horrified Units would gain additional damage and move speed after removing the horror status effect.

Fixed an issue where Edwin’s Enflame ability would not causing damage to enemy units.

Fixed an issue where the Countdown Timer would not start leading to a Death Night.

Fixed an issue where the text hover box for the Skill Tree would appear in the wrong position.

Fixed an issue where Horrorfied Units would have the incorrect amount of damage applied to them.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

Age of Darkness: Final Stand