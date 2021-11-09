Halloween Update Part 2

Welcome to part 2 of the Halloween Update! It has been a bit delayed, as we wanted to polish up the level and create more traps. We're currently in the process of revamping all maps, and we wanted to use some of the new features in this latest map.

Additions

New Halloween-themed heist! Check out Pumpkin Harvest, and unveil the mysteries of the acid-filled graveyard.

Added more Halloween-themed items.

Added spike traps.

Added rolling rocks/logs traps.

Fixes

Fixed some memory leaks due to corpses screaming.

Removed the introductory text as it will be replaced by a dedicated loading screen for each level.

The list is a bit short for this one, but soon we'll be out with another heist and a lot of new obstacles. We're also reworking the weapon system so that Constructions won't be necessary, but rather part of a village builder system later on. Instead, you will find Blueprints scattered across the maps. Some will be easy to find, and the more special weapons and items will be hidden very well, requiring skill to aquire. This system will probably come into place within the next few updates, which is why the Constructions tab in the shop is still rather ugly and complicated.

We hope to get rid of Constructions by the next update, and gradually introduce the new and more clear systems to aquire weapons and new levels.

Stay safe and keep nootin'!