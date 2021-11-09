V1.101 now in "Future" branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

Just some minor fixes based on the feedback we got from those wonderful enough to hop in the Future branch :)

As usual, please opt into the "Future" branch if you're brave enough to test out what we're working on (see HERE for how to opt-in). You'll know you've done it right when you see v1.101 in the bottom right corner of the Main Menu (Duskers Boot Utility).

If you do find bugs that you believe might be specific to this version please post them in the Support/Issues/Bugs Sub-forum with "[v1.101]" at the beginning of the title.

(WARNING: Some changes may act odd if you're in the middle of a run. If you are in the middle of a run and aren't willing to start a new one you may want to wait till your run is ended, or see THIS post)

Please let us know your thoughts/feedback on any of these things below!

V1.100

Additions:

Updated Crash Dialog with “Retry” option if error writing save file

Swap command can transfer one upgrade from drone to drone in addition to swapping two upgrades between drones.

Fixes:

Truncate Steam IDs on leaderboards

Issue swapping Upgrades from drones to storage

Crash on viewing star maps in Weekly challenge Note: This will make Weekly Challenge on this version different seed than previous versions

Command line version of Swap (with arguments) will now work on a drone that dies in a doorway

-Tim (Duskers Creator Guy)