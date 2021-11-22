Brawlhalla X Street Fighter Are Ready to Fight!

Choose your character as new challengers Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma from Capcom’s Street Fighter ready for battle in Brawlhalla!

The newest Epic Crossovers feature custom Signature effects with VO lines for the first time ever, two new Weapon Skins each, unique lock-in animations, and dedicated Roster spots. The event also brings a new game mode featured as the Brawl of the Week - Street Brawl, a new 1v1 competitive Map, Satsui no Hado Emote, Kapukon Yu Podium, Knockout KO Effect, and new Avatars.

Follow the Satsui no Hado symbol in Mallhalla to discover all the Street Fighter Crossover items! Munin’s price has also been reduced to 5400 Gold.

This update also includes a new feature: Rematch! Players now can rematch opponents in Ranked 1v1 and Ranked 2v2 games. The drop shadows Test Feature also graduated into the live game.

Additionally, we made a few game improvements, bug fixes, and updated the free-to-play Legend rotation. Claim the Halloween Bundle now with Amazon Prime Gaming!.

Get ready for action as another fight is coming your way! Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma battle in the Grand Tournament as new challengers.

Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma are new Epic Crossovers that feature custom Signature effects that include VO lines, custom lock-in animations, dedicated Roster spots, and two new Weapon Skins each.

In Brawlhalla, Ryu, Chun-Li, and Akuma mirror the abilities of Petra, Wu Shang, and Val, respectively, and will stay in Mallhalla after the event ends. ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Featuring:

Ryu Epic Crossover - “My one true rival is the fight within!” Ready for the next challenger, Ryu is eager to fight with his Fūrinkazan Gloves and Power of Will Orb.



Chun-Li Epic Crossover - “What's the matter? Too many kicks to the head?” Chun-Li will make justice triumph in the end with her Sparring Gloves and Martial Staff.



Akuma Epic Crossover - “Weaklings! Is there no one worth fighting?” The Master of the Fist bows to no one and will eliminate his opponents with his Raging Fists and Messatsu Blade.



KO Effect

Knockout “Continue?” A new Street Fighter themed KO Effect with VO sound effects!



Emote

Satsui no Hado “To harness this means great power. But at what cost?”



Podium

Kapukon Yu "Nothing like a relaxing bath after a tough battle!"



Avatars

Quarter Circle Punch "Practice makes perfect." An animated Avatar!

The Red Cyclone “Nothing can stop Zangief when a new challenger approaches!”

HADOKEN! "Hadoken! Hadoken! Hadoken!"

Shadaloo "The most powerful and deadliest criminal organization."





The Street Fighter Epic Crossover event also includes:

A new game mode that is also featured as the Brawl of the Week - Street Brawl!

Brand new 1v1 Map called “Suzaku Castle.”

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event.

New main menu, character select, and victory theme music!





Get ready for action as another fight is coming your way! Choose your fighter and brawl in this 1v1, 8-minute match. Go for broke and knock out your opponents into oblivion. Defeat your opponent first in this stamina mode to win!

New Street Brawl Game Mode

1v1

8 minutes

3 stocks each

First to 3 KOs wins!

Also featured as the Brawl of the Week





Players now can rematch opponents in Ranked 1v1 and Ranked 2v2 games.

Players may opt into rematches up until a best-of-3 is decided. No farming Elo!

Players must opt in before each rematch. For Ranked 2v2 games, only one player needs to opt in on each team in order for the rematch to launch.

For 2v2 games, a player may opt out of a rematch by opting in and then canceling. This will make it so your teammate cannot opt into a rematch on your behalf when you don’t want one.

Leaving the post-match scoreboard and returning to the Legend select screen will automatically opt out of any rematch. Rematches will launch straight from the scoreboard. If a remote player leaves the scoreboard while you're still there, the option to rematch will disappear.





After receiving feedback from the community, we are graduating drop shadows from Test Features into the live game! Along with this graduation, we adjusted the shadows to more naturally match the idle poses for each weapon. Thank you so much for your continuing support and feedback as we continue to improve Brawlhalla.

The Halloween Bundle brings these treasures from the depths of the underworld free with Prime Gaming! Unlock these premium rewards:

Nix Legend Unlock

Scarecrow Nix Skin with Reaping Time Scythe & Birdshot Blasters

Maniacal Laugh Emote

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/brawlhalla.

Search for the Satsui no Hado symbol to locate all of the Street Fighter Crossover items!

Munin’s price has been reduced to 5400 Gold!

Looking for a certain chest? We’re rapidly rotating through chests, so check out the in-game timer to know when the next chest will rotate.

Find the new sales items!

User Interface

Added localization of the “Incorrect Version” UI screen.

Added a transparent backing to all icons for the Street Brawl gamemode in order to prevent negative space from appearing in game.

Added a Podium-only variant animation of the “Howl at the Moon” Emote so that the effects don't block the UI.

Added a screen that warns the user when they attempt to buy a Mammoth Coin pack that is too small to cover the cost for a particular purchase.

Added a popup screen for server maintenance status tiles.

User Experience

Steam PC: -unlockfps now sets the fps target to 1000 (similar to tech-test beta).

-setfps <target> is now supported outside of tech-test.

Improved camera consistency for Climb and Kung Foot.

Invite to Lobby

Players will now receive a notification whenever a player accepts or declines a room invite that is sent to them.

Players may now accept game invites from the post-match Scoreboard screen.

Players no longer see lobby invites from players they have muted.

Lobby invites received from recent players will now automatically expire after 3 minutes or after beginning a new online match.

Recent players you invite to your lobby will now automatically decline your invite once they start a new online match.

Animation

Improved art performance for Petra.

Optimized Garnet’s art for better performance and fixed a visual bug on Garnet’s fireball hit.

User Interface

Fixed a bug where the "Say GG" and "Emoji" prompts on the post-match scoreboard screen were visible for spectators.

Fixed a bug where you could still send messages in post-game chat despite it being hidden.

Fixed a rare crash on the Scoreboard screen.

User Experience

We fixed an issue with the Experimental bots where they would get stuck Dashing.

We fixed rare game crashes on all platforms.

Animation

Fixed a bug where shadows displayed on the bottom of platforms.

Fixed an animation loop in the Champion’s Throne Emote for animated Skins.

Fixed a visual bug where Hugin's Bow skins would display improperly in her character select animation.

Fixed a visual bug where Hugin & DJ Hugin Skins didn't display Bow skins properly in the character select animation.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Rayman, Hattori, Ada, Magyar, Petra, Lin Fei, Nix, Koji, and Vector.