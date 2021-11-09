 Skip to content

Star Valor update for 9 November 2021

Update - 1.3.2

Greetings Commanders!

The first month of our Patreon was a success! 13 new supporters joined us!

Here is the list for November-2021:

Commanders:

  • Ryan Schubert
  • Jean-Philippe Martel
  • XxVeratyrxX
  • AJ Parker
Captains:
  • BalaCanabis
  • Gary Scott
  • Punkoala

Pilot:

  • Latheos

Rookies:

  • Brian
  • Herbert Monni
  • Andrew
  • James Ketola
  • Martin Liwski

Thank you all very much for the support!

Oh and... For our Beta Testers (and Pilot tier or higher on Patreon):

New Beta for 1.3.3 will start in a few days. Get ready! :)

Now... Patch Notes for 1.3.2:
  • Replaced Hades single back turrets with one triple barrel.
  • Added Gunner bonus effect: +X% Torpedo damage.
  • You can no longer store ships in your cargo, if they are the same size class or larger than yours (Yes, it happened!).
  • Removed Halloween themed ships and loot.
  • Repair ships from Battle Fleets now warp away when they have no more friendlies to repair.
  • Fixed weapon slot overheat causing weapon cooldown being shorter than it should be.
  • Fixed 'Load Game' button being disabled on hardcore mode instead of permadeath.

