Update - 1.3.2

Greetings Commanders!
The first month of our Patreon was a success! 13 new supporters joined us!
Here is the list for November-2021:
Commanders:
- Ryan Schubert
- Jean-Philippe Martel
- XxVeratyrxX
- AJ Parker
Captains:
- BalaCanabis
- Gary Scott
- Punkoala
Pilot:
- Latheos
Rookies:
- Brian
- Herbert Monni
- Andrew
- James Ketola
- Martin Liwski
Thank you all very much for the support!
Oh and... For our Beta Testers (and Pilot tier or higher on Patreon):
New Beta for 1.3.3 will start in a few days. Get ready! :)
Now... Patch Notes for 1.3.2:
- Replaced Hades single back turrets with one triple barrel.
- Added Gunner bonus effect: +X% Torpedo damage.
- You can no longer store ships in your cargo, if they are the same size class or larger than yours (Yes, it happened!).
- Removed Halloween themed ships and loot.
- Repair ships from Battle Fleets now warp away when they have no more friendlies to repair.
- Fixed weapon slot overheat causing weapon cooldown being shorter than it should be.
- Fixed 'Load Game' button being disabled on hardcore mode instead of permadeath.
Changed files in this update