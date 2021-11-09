Countryballs: Modern Ballfare 2.1.2

G'day Ballstars!

Another fine evening, and another fine Countryballs: Modern Ballfare update. Read all about update v2.1.2 below:

New Features

Canary Islands Ball has entered the game. ~Requested by people like "canarias caffe's"

Five new achievements! This marks the start of us kitting out the game with achievements, and this is where we want to get YOU involved! Yes, YOU RIGHT THERE! To accompany each achievement will be a community drawn image. The first five you see right now were created by the lovely "Mr.Abdlerahman". Maybe some of the next five could be drawn by YOU ;).

So dust off your crayons and get involved in our Discord if you like (https://discord.gg/xbseaXmM65). Extra details will follow soon!

Tweaks

Added a few more death text messages. ~Courtesy of "Thisnamesucks"

Locked achievements now display a different image to the unlocked ones!

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Pause Menu could get stuck overlaying the Vote screen. ~Thanks "Nathon_VI"

Fixed a couple issues around melee input registration - previously when you used alternate swing types it would sometimes repeat alternate swings why trying to swing normally.

Fixed an issue where the game mode name and description didn't correctly display for some clients.

Fixed an issue where throwables would be naughty and get 'sticky' with props in BunkerTown. This is no longer allowed.

Fixed an issue where the pre-game lobby sometimes wouldn't fade correctly.

Fixed an issue where Spectator Mode wouldn't work in PVP game modes.

Fixed an extra super important issue where there was a line missing in the UI! Phew Game should be playable now at least.

Fixed an issue where the Zombie Shitcoin value in the scoreboardwouldn't update for some actions in Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where dying with the Zombie Gate Purchase prompt visible would get it stuck on when respawning.

Hopefully fixed an issue where players ("Nathon_VI" :D) with high pings could get through the killfloor on maps. 'Hopefully' because I don't know how to test this.

As b-allways, if you have any suggestions, questions, or find any juicy juicy bugs that need a good ol' squish then please get in touch at modernballfare@gmail.com or by joining the Discord server: https://discord.gg/xbseaXmM65

Much Love ❤️

The Modern Ballfare Team