KeeperRL update for 9 November 2021

Alpha 33 hotfix 10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed retirement crash related to captured undead creatures bound to phylacteries.
  • Fixed main menu News and Wiki links.
  • Changed names of attribute bonus balsams to 'lesser' and 'greater' to differentiate them.
  • Added forge and workshop skill balsams.

