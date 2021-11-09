- Fixed retirement crash related to captured undead creatures bound to phylacteries.
- Fixed main menu News and Wiki links.
- Changed names of attribute bonus balsams to 'lesser' and 'greater' to differentiate them.
- Added forge and workshop skill balsams.
KeeperRL update for 9 November 2021
Alpha 33 hotfix 10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
