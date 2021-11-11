Update 3: Short but Sweet!

Hi friends,
The third major Update for Sweet Surrender is now live! An oft-requested feature, players can finally adjust their gun aim angle. We’ve improved our leaderboards to make them clearer. We’ve also added a lot more new room and level variations in the Mines District, increasing the uniqueness of each run. Finally, we’ve ironed out plenty of bugs and issues thanks to the tremendous amount of feedback received from our growing player base.
In early December, we will release our biggest update yet, focusing primarily on our biggest player request: run-to-run progression. Players will be able to unlock starting classes, upgrades and weapons and customize these to their playing style.
For a full list of bug fixes and improvements, check out our release notes attached below.
We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us by picking up Sweet Surrender. It was a super fun release, and we are keenly looking forward to releasing further updates. You can check out our roadmap here!
We also want to thank both our Discord community and reviewers who have helped us identify all of these issues. It’s riveting to see the game grow! If you would like to join our Discord, just click this link!
Thanks, and have fun!
Salmi Games
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some rooms in the Slums which had missing wall assets
- Fixed issue with disappearing fuel cells
- Fixed a bug with explosive rounds that caused issues with fire rate
- Mine boss bot will now engage if you attack any unit in the room
- Enemies can no longer spawn in closed off areas in the Slums
- Radar Jammer chips should now be positioned correctly in crates and on wrists
- Laser mines no longer trigger despite avoiding laser beam
- Fixed collision issues in the Slums
- Security turrets no longer float
Improvements
- Added option to adjust gun angles
- Added more room variations
- Reworked drop rates for supply crates
- Improved leaderboard
- Guardian Bot battery explosion now deals less damage to the player
- Fuel cells should now spawn normally again
- In Daily run, latest run will appear at the top of the scoreboard
- Improved shotgun pump action and added reload on pumping
