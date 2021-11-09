EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 13

NEW: Added Engineer Tower Event on every map (X1). This Tower belongs to the Master Engineers, and Tower is guarded by one Master Engineer. Defeat Engineer when you think you are ready and claim Demi Machine Portable Equip that converts 4% of the enemy's MAX LIFE into extra damage.

NEW: Guard NPC's will now revert to pacified state after they have defeated your squad. This change allows you to recover your colonists.

NEW: You can now enable Colonist Follow Camera from the Colonist Profile. Camera during colonist Follow mode will pan towards colonists, and you will be able to see the horizon and experience maps in a new light.

NEW: Spaceship Landing Sequence now displays Guard NPC's and Mini-Boss locations when you move your cursor around.

Commander Lifebar on Top Left UI corner now has a Level Indicator.

Changed Commander Level Up effect, and in addition, there is now a notification when you Level Up.

Landing Location Selection TIP will fade after X seconds after the landing location is chosen, and in addition, future launches won't display it anymore.

Landing Location Styling and SFX improved has been improved.

Boars now have a sound effect.

The initial welcome transmission will no longer be played for future new playthroughs (Non-Tutorial, requires at least one new launch).

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

The best is yet to come.