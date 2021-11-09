NEW Automa Weekly Challenge Background AND...

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Everyone!

From today a new background for the Automa Weekly Challenges will be available on all devices! This time become camping birders, surrounded by beautiful nature. And get ready to attract as many birds as possible. ;)

But that's not all!

We've prepared the Wingspan & House Flipper Bundle, now available at a 30% discount on Steam!

Make your own comfortable nest, or explore a new one full of birds with extraordinary powers! Find your own way to relax and try yourself as a renovator and a birder.

House Flipper is your very own chance to build yourself a flippin' empire. Get yourself a devastated house, renovate it, and make it cozier than ever, so you can sell it with a profit! Make huge money and use it to buy more fixer-uppers.

Don't wait and check it out below:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23413

If you thought that was all - we have even more!

Wingspan has landed on the Google Play Store, thus nesting on yet another mobile device! We are very happy that Wingspan is expanding its flock!

You can enjoy Wingspan with no limits - all the features known from the PC and console versions, just like on iOS, will be available for mobile players. Including cross-platform play! You can buy the game below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.MonsterCouch.Wingspan

Here’s the announcement trailer we’d like to share with you:

YouTube

Thank you for your continuous support. With you, we don't stop working on Wingspan and we hope to hatch another great announcement for you soon.