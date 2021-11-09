Axis & Allies 1942 Online Launches Out of Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Calling all Commanders! Brave soldiers, officers & recruits!

This is not a drill...

Launch Day🎲

Axis & Allies 1942 Online is officially out of Early Access! We're incredibly proud of our small team of soldiers for bringing this classic board game to audiences all around the globe!

The full release is available now, with full cross-play support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iPadOS & Android.

Taking A Look Back...

We rolled into Steam Early Access way back on July 31, 2019. Since then the game has had five full seasons of competitive play, more than a dozen major patches, and a major overhaul of the user interface.

Features like the War Diary were in the game from the start, but since launch we've added some major feature updates based on player feedback, including:

New Starting Setup: The Larry Harris variant

The Larry Harris variant New Dice Modes: Low Luck and Biased

Low Luck and Biased Player Profiles to track your game stats

to track your game stats Competitive Seasons with matchmaking & ladder boards

2019 Screens:



2021 Screen:



EA BY THE NUMBERS:

You know Axis & Allies games take time to complete (some games are played over days or weeks!), but you've managed to finish over half a million online matches!

TOTAL Online Multiplayer Games Completed: 521,628

Axis Victories: 287,333

Allies Victories: 222,947

Online Larry Harris Games: 418,997

Axis Victories: 224,303

Allies Victories: 191,213

Online Standard Setup: 102,655

Axis Victories: 63,049

Allies Victories: 31,739

Total Ranked Games: 332,513

Axis Victories: 178,751

Allies Victories: 153,762

**🎖️Special Commendations🎖️

To Our Community:**

We are massively grateful to each and every one of you for your support through many months of patches, hotfixes, beta builds, and five seasons (and counting) on the field of battle!

To the Community Discord:

Special thanks to the fan-run, community discord— for giving us so much support and feedback, and for running fan tournaments!

(Join the fun here)

To the Season Champions:

Shout out to all our ranked players! There is fierce competition from astounding tacticians!

Congratulations to our Season 1 through 5 Champions!

Season 1:



Season 2:



Season 3:



Season 4:



Season 5:



Thank you!