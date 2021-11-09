Axis & Allies 1942 Online Launches Out of Early Access!

Calling all Commanders! Brave soldiers, officers & recruits!
This is not a drill...
Launch Day🎲
Axis & Allies 1942 Online is officially out of Early Access! We're incredibly proud of our small team of soldiers for bringing this classic board game to audiences all around the globe!
The full release is available now, with full cross-play support for Windows, macOS, Linux, iPadOS & Android.
Taking A Look Back...
We rolled into Steam Early Access way back on July 31, 2019. Since then the game has had five full seasons of competitive play, more than a dozen major patches, and a major overhaul of the user interface.
Features like the War Diary were in the game from the start, but since launch we've added some major feature updates based on player feedback, including:
- New Starting Setup: The Larry Harris variant
- New Dice Modes: Low Luck and Biased
- Player Profiles to track your game stats
- Competitive Seasons with matchmaking & ladder boards
2019 Screens:
2021 Screen:
EA BY THE NUMBERS:
You know Axis & Allies games take time to complete (some games are played over days or weeks!), but you've managed to finish over half a million online matches!
TOTAL Online Multiplayer Games Completed: 521,628
- Axis Victories: 287,333
- Allies Victories: 222,947
Online Larry Harris Games: 418,997
- Axis Victories: 224,303
- Allies Victories: 191,213
Online Standard Setup: 102,655
- Axis Victories: 63,049
- Allies Victories: 31,739
Total Ranked Games: 332,513
- Axis Victories: 178,751
- Allies Victories: 153,762
**🎖️Special Commendations🎖️
To Our Community:**
We are massively grateful to each and every one of you for your support through many months of patches, hotfixes, beta builds, and five seasons (and counting) on the field of battle!
To the Community Discord:
Special thanks to the fan-run, community discord— for giving us so much support and feedback, and for running fan tournaments!
(Join the fun here)
To the Season Champions:
Shout out to all our ranked players! There is fierce competition from astounding tacticians!
Congratulations to our Season 1 through 5 Champions!
Season 1:
Season 2:
Season 3:
Season 4:
Season 5:
Thank you!
