3DMark adds new SSD benchmark for gamers

With fast modern SSD storage, loading times are shorter, levels restart faster, and there are fewer interruptions to your gameplay. Gamers can now choose from a wide range of high-performance storage options from the fastest PCI Express 4.0 and NVMe devices down to cheaper SATA SSDs and high-capacity hybrid drives. But how do these devices differ in everyday gaming performance?

Today, we are launching the 3DMark Storage Benchmark, a new DLC for 3DMark that adds a dedicated test for measuring the gaming performance of your SSD. The 3DMark Storage Benchmark supports all the latest storage technologies and focuses on practical, real-world gaming performance.

Real-world gaming performance

The 3DMark Storage Benchmark measures the gaming performance of your SSD with tests based on loading, saving, installing, and recording a selection of popular games. Each test uses storage operations recorded from popular modern games to give you accurate, real-world results.

Run the test and you'll get a 3DMark Storage Benchmark Score for your SSD. A higher score means better performance. You also get detailed Bandwidth and Average Access Time metrics for your drive.

Extend 3DMark with a dedicated benchmark for testing the gaming performance of your SSD.

Test your SSD with a benchmark designed for gamers.

Easy to use with tests based on real gaming activities.

Compare scores to find the best SSDs in your price range.

Supports all the latest, high-performance storage technologies.

Works with internal and external drives.

What's new in 3DMark v2.21.7309

This update supports the launch of the new 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC for 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark Professional Edition.

The 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC extends 3DMark with a dedicated component test for measuring the gaming performance of modern SSDs and other storage hardware.

New in 3DMark Advanced Edition

Support for the 3DMark Storage Benchmark DLC, purchased separately.

New in 3DMark Professional Edition

3DMark Storage Benchmark.

New in all editions