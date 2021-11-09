Hotfix 1.7.2

Adds:
- Tournament icon modding support
Fixes:
-
Scouts no longer tries to evaluate retired players
-
Fix 3D analysis position and return zones
-
Top 50 juniors are not supposed to go independent
-
Fix rankings points for MTL500 / WTL1000
-
Minor text issues
-
Fix main hand for player Marco Mosciatti*
-
Fix city/country for Tournament id#36*
-
Fix calendar stuck when reloading a save on the 1st of January
-
Fix winrate vs higher/lower rank inversion
-
requires to start a new career
Changed files in this update