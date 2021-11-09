 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Tennis Manager 2021 update for 9 November 2021

Hotfix 1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7683130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds:

  • Tournament icon modding support

Fixes:

  • Scouts no longer tries to evaluate retired players

  • Fix 3D analysis position and return zones

  • Top 50 juniors are not supposed to go independent

  • Fix rankings points for MTL500 / WTL1000

  • Minor text issues

  • Fix main hand for player Marco Mosciatti*

  • Fix city/country for Tournament id#36*

  • Fix calendar stuck when reloading a save on the 1st of January

  • Fix winrate vs higher/lower rank inversion

  • requires to start a new career

Changed files in this update

Tennis Manager 2021 Content Depot 1433011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.