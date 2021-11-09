Hey, Everyone!

We're proud to announce that our Major Update is now Live!

This Major Update brings together More Monsters, More Interesting Gameplay, Smooth UI Advances, More Responsive AI, and altogether a more complete package! We've also been focused on fixing bugs, adding polish, and slowly adding new features; which we'll continue to do in the next few updates.

Core Gameplay

One thing that has been of particular focus this update has been to rework the core gameplay to make it more fun and interesting. Reworking the pacing, core mechanics, and AI to result in a more engaging gameplay loop. Making specializations more distinct, with interesting synergies to draw upon, all the while keeping the pressure on with enemies designed to keep you on your toes.

Monsters

We've also been hard at work at polishing and streamlining our monsters. Adding weight and flare to their animations, reworking them from the ground up in some places to really bring them to life. For you to then Harvest of course. And fascinating new Elites and Bosses ready to put you in your place.

UI Advancements

We've also been improving upon our UI, with an eye towards making things more intuitive. Whether that's in Combat or outside of it. The Combat UI has been reworked so that it feel more responsive, Shops and various locations made to be less static in nature. With still a lot of polish we plan to add in the next updates.

Path Forward

Suffice to say, we're inordinately proud of how far the game has come. With marked improvement in how fun the game feels to play, compared to the first few iterations. In any case, we'll be busy churning out new features that just missed the cut, adding polish elements, and working hard to squash any bugs that come up in the next patches.

As always, we welcome any discussion or feedback in the Forums, as well as any bug reports you come across. You can read the last Beta patch notes here.

We hope you all enjoy your time in the Wilds!