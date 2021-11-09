Update #46: Self-destruction, AI improvements, and a lot more!

This update is the first one after the game's full release from Early Access, and features the most requested improvements, as well as a new optional win condition!

Players can now choose to allow "self-destruction" as a new win condition in the server host menu, this will add a terminal to each bridge that requires all three keycards to initiate a 60-second countdown, if the countdown does not get cancelled by the crew, the whole capital ship will self-destruct. To help defenders with defending their bridge, a second bridge sentry was added. Keep in mind those sentries won't work if your generator gets destroyed!

There are also improvements to hitmarkers, which now get activated when flying in a bomber and hitting something with a dropped bomb, and they also show the amount of damage dealt, this can be disabled in the settings. Bombers now also deal more damage with their bombs but have had their speed reduced, so they are even more vulnerable now and work best with allied fighters protecting them!

If you infiltrated the enemy ship, you might have noticed that enemy robots respawned quite fast, this has been reduced from 8 to 16 seconds to give players more opportunities to sabotage the enemy. You will also notice that the AI now deploys Barsk security guards at higher difficulty settings. There are also two new server settings, the first allowing uneven teams, if you want to play 1vs3 PvP for example, and the second one allows class changes mid-round, giving players the opportunity to change their class after they died, with the trade-off of losing their resource points when doing so. Also included in this patch are loading screen tips, more AI spawn variations so enemy AI doesn't always spawn in the same locations, and a few bugfixes!

Thank you all for your support, if you have any feedback or issues let me know!

Full changelog:

-ADDED: hitmarker for bombs dropped by the bomber fighter

-ADDED: impact sound inside the capital ship when B2 attack pod hit the ship

-ADDED: B2 attack and Fireo robot spawn locations are now randomized

-ADDED: "Allow Self-Destruct" host option

-ADDED: self-destruct terminal to the bridge, after a 60 second timer it blows up the whole capital ship, AI will try to stop the timer

-ADDED: "allow uneven team" host option (allows for 1vs3 games for example)

-ADDED: AI will now utilize Barsk Security Guards on the two highest difficulty settings

-ADDED: loading screen tips

-ADDED: second bridge sentry (remember you can deactivate the sentries by destroying the generator)

-ADDED: dealt damage amount to hitmarker

-ADDED: damage amount toggle option

-ADDED: new self-destruction warning UI

-ADDED: "allow mid-round class changes" server host option

-NERFED: reduced bomber speed by 30%

-BUFFED: increased bombers bomb damage by 20%

-CHANGED: AI respawn timer increased from 8 to 16 seconds

-IMPROVED: self-destruct terminal is now completely hidden if self-destruct option is disabled

-IMPROVED: slight changes to selection phase UI to improve chat visibilty

-IMPROVED: self-destruction countdown sound

-FIXED: potential fix for smaller fighters sometimes spawning inside the science bay

-FIXED: every player getting a hit marker if a drone hit something

-FIXED: sweepo robots can now use the medbay doors

-FIXED: potential fix for intruder alert not disabling itself after a while